Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

H.B. Fuller: Strategic Acquisitions Resulting In Compounding Growth

Sep. 20, 2023 7:43 AM ETH.B. Fuller Company (FUL)
Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
165 Followers

Summary

  • H.B. Fuller is a global company specializing in the manufacture and distribution of various chemical products, including adhesives and sealants.
  • The company operates in three main segments: hygiene, health, and consumable adhesives; engineering adhesives; and construction adhesives.
  • H.B. Fuller employs an acquisition strategy to expand its market presence and enhance its product portfolio, as demonstrated by the acquisition of Royal Adhesives & Sealants in 2017.
  • The firm has adequate leverage in the current macro environment to grow, but also be defensive in the short term.
  • Assuming my DCF figures, H.B. Fuller is currently overvalued, resulting in a hold rating.

Abstract blue background with milecules for scientific design

Ignatiev/iStock via Getty Images

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) has recently experienced a slight pullback in price due to recent earnings misses. Although the price has declined, I am of the opinion that H.B. Fuller is currently at a "hold" position. Despite the firm maintaining a well-managed

This article was written by

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
165 Followers
I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.