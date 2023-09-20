Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TUA: Hidden Bet On The Yield Curve

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.71K Followers

Summary

  • The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF aims to match or outperform the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index through leveraged long positions in 2-Year treasury futures.
  • The ETF has lagged behind the 7-10 Index in terms of returns, potentially due to differences in the yield curve movements.
  • Unless they are comfortable with this yield curve bet, I recommend investors avoid the TUA ETF.

Yield and interest rates moves up.

Torsten Asmus

Recently, I reviewed the Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (AGGH) and came away less than impressed. In this article, I will review another fixed income ETF from Simplify, the Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA).

The

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.71K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

D
Darren Dawson
Today, 4:41 PM
Premium
Comments (824)
I agree that the marketing material for TUA is inadequate for sure, just like we discussed for AGGH.
See
twitter.com/...
IMO, TUA is a bet on when the Fed eventually cut rates, when they do, TUA will appreciate according to that chart given in the above link. You can actually see a preview to what happens to TUA during the banking issue in March when everyone thought the Fed was going to rush in and cut rates.
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
Today, 4:57 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (612)
@Darren Dawson Agree. Just don't like the marketing materials for Simplify funds. Very misleading. It isn't a better intermediate term fund. It's a bet on yield curves.
D
Darren Dawson
Today, 5:08 PM
Premium
Comments (824)
@Macrotips Trading
Agree; I don’t remember which video that Mike or Harvey were on a while back; but they basically said that TUA is a levered bet on the Fed cutting rates.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.