SPTM: Low-Yielding S&P-Based Diversified Portfolio In Sync With Broader Market

Dragon Claws

~ by Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance)

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) is an exchange traded fund that invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. This is a low-cost ETF that seeks to offer precise, comprehensive exposure to the US equity market encompassing stocks across all market capitalizations. SPTM has been paying quarterly dividends on a regular basis. However, the yield has been relatively low. Annual average yield since 2013 has been only 1.73 percent. Lack of yield has been well-compensated by consistent strong price growth. For obvious reasons, price growth and total return of this fund is almost equal to that of S&P 500. SPTM is currently trading at a marginal 0.05 percent premium from its NAV.

SPTM Has a Mix of Large-Cap, Mid-Cap, and Small-Cap Stocks Across U.S. Market

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF was formed on October 4, 2000, by State Street Global Advisors, Inc. and SSGA Funds Management, Inc. manages this fund. SPTM has a relatively high asset under management of $6.7 billion, and has an extremely low expense ratio of 0.03 percent. The fund is passively managed and thus has an extremely low turnover ratio of 2 percent. During 2016 and 2021, SPTM generated an annual average total return of almost 16 percent. 2022 was a very poor year for the entire US market. And again in 2023, it has been able to generate a YTD total return of 16.4 percent. In short, this low-cost fund almost mimics the market.

SPTM seeks to track the performance of the S&P Composite 1500 Index, by using representative sampling techniques. The Index consists of all the stocks that are included in three different S&P indices representing three different market sizes - S&P 500 Index, S&P MidCap 400 Index and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. In order to be eligible for inclusion in any of those underlying index, a stock should a) have a minimum trading volume of 250,000 shares during the past six months, b) have positive aggregate earnings over the last four quarters and also in the immediate quarter, and c) have at least 10 percent public float. Thus, SPTM is a weighted index fund that has a mix of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks that are spread across the U.S. equity market.

SPTM Invests Substantially in Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrial Sectors

The S&P Composite 1500 Index represents approximately 90 percent of the investable US equity market. Almost 70 percent of SPTM’s investments belonged to four sectors - financial, industrial, healthcare and information & communication technology (ICT). I have a presumption that these four sectors are having the maximum growth potential in the coming decade. Top eight holdings of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, which accounts for more than a quarter of its portfolio, are all giant-cap renowned technology-oriented stocks, which are part of most of the US based indices.

ICT sector is expected to garner maximum gain out of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and generate exponential growth through innovations. It has become one of the driving forces in the global economy. Most industrial companies are also leaning toward modern technologies and automation. Future prospects of the healthcare sector too, seem favorable primarily due to recovery in earnings, and consistent growth in the broader equity market since the beginning of this year. During the covid-19 pandemic period, global financial firms have been demonstrating their ability to overcome an unprecedented degree of uncertainty, and register stable growth. In my opinion, all these four sectors seem to have the potential to outperform the broader equity market.

Tech-Based Stocks Are a Bit Safer, and Deliver Strong Returns Over the Long-Run

Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL), Alphabet Inc. Class C (GOOG), Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) are the stocks that will always be traded in high volume. Even during 2022, when the technology sector was performing poorly, these stocks mostly witnessed steep downward rallies. Although there is a cyclical component involved, mostly these stocks perform in sync with the broader market. In that sense, these stocks are a bit safer, and also deliver strong returns over the long-run. Moreover, these stocks more often decide the direction of the broader market.

These stocks accounted for almost 90 percent of gains on Wall Street’s S&P 500 in 2023. The prospect of a less aggressive Federal Reserve has fueled further interests in these stocks. Valued at more than $11 trillion, these stocks now make up 26 percent of the S&P 500 index’s total value, up from 20 percent at the start of the year. Without their gains, broader market growth would have been nothing mentionable. Driven by expectations for artificial intelligence and how the technology might generate new businesses, these stocks are expected to be in demand for another decade. However, expectations from these stocks are so high that investors might get disappointed very easily. In case of adverse price performance of these stocks, their huge market capitalization may drag down the rest of the market.

I echo the opinion of Mr. Nigel Green, CEO and founder of The deVere Group (one of the world’s leading independent financial consultancies) regarding the technology giants. He commented that, “While I believe that exposure to these mega-cap tech stocks should be part of almost every investor’s portfolio, as they have robust fundamentals and are future-focused, especially in AI, they should not be exclusive.” However, he came with a word of caution that “Investors should, as always, remain diversified across asset classes, sectors and regions in order to maximise returns per unit of risk (volatility) incurred.”

SPTM is Less Risky and its Valuation Metrics are Relatively Lower than Benchmark

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a highly diversified portfolio which helps in reducing risk and volatility. Being a S&P based index, this fund is by nature having significantly less chances of incurring sizable losses due to idiosyncratic factors or events. SPTM and its benchmark index also have an inclination of including stocks with above average yields. SPTM has a decent price to book value (P/B) ratio of 3.35, while its benchmark index sports a P/B of almost 3.67. On the other hand, its price to cash flow (P/CF) of 12.65 is almost 10 percent lower than that of the index. Only disadvantage of such a fund is that the tech giants have a tendency of generating low yield or no yield at all. However, an adequate valuation could lead to market beating returns, assuming that market sentiment improves and valuation normalizes.

Investment Thesis

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF generates decent yield and recorded a strong enough average total return both in the short run as well as in the long run. SPTM has been paying quarterly dividends since its inception almost 16 years back. It is a reasonably well-diversified fund, with investments spread over all relevant industry segments and across every type of market capitalization. Its lack of yield has been compensated by consistent strong price growth. SPTM's diversified holdings, cheap valuation, and strong total returns, makes it attractive. This is a good ETF to gain exposure to the broader market. I recommend this fund to long-term growth-seeking investors.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF is a low-cost ETF that seeks to offer comprehensive exposure to the US equity market. The fund has an extremely low expense ratio and has a large asset base. Annual average total returns around 16 percent over the long-run, itself makes this fund attractive. This fund is quite consistent and has generated YTD returns in that range only. On the flip-side, this fund generates quite low yield, and is already trading at a marginal premium. Thus, this fund does not fulfill the needs of income-seeking investors. At the current price SPTM is also not a suitable buy.