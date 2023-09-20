TAIL: It Finally Makes Sense To Hedge Tail Risk Via This Fund

T-Immagini

Thesis

Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) is an exchange traded fund. The vehicle markets itself as a hedge for significant downside market risk, but as with any complex financial product, there is more to the fund than meets the eye. TAIL was down significantly in 2022 (over -13% down) when theoretically TAIL should have produced a positive outcome.

We have covered this name before here, in the beginning of 2022, when we assigned the fund a Sell rating and cautioned investors that the vehicle was not an appropriate tail risk mitigator in a rising rates environment:

Prior Rating (Seeking Alpha)

Our analysis was proven to be 100% accurate, with the fund significantly down since the article, but more importantly failing to actually be a tail risk hedge for a balanced portfolio during a tumultuous 2022.

With a buoyant equity market in 2023 that has seen the VIX compress to historic lows, and a yield environment which is peaking, we feel revisiting TAIL as a hedging instrument is an appropriate action to take.

In this article we are going to revisit the fund's composition, its main risk factors given today's environment, and derive a view for retail investors in light of what 2024 is going to bring to the wider markets.

Holdings

The fund contains a mix of treasury bonds and puts on the S&P 500:

Holdings (Fact Sheet)

The above table, taken from the fund's factsheet, presents a macro view on its portfolio, which is essentially long 10-year duration treasuries and long SPX puts. Let us drill deeper into the collateral so that we get a better sense of the risk factors here:

Collateral Details (Fund Website Download)

In fact the vehicle contains only one treasury bond, namely the 4.125% treasury bond maturing in 2032. The fund otherwise has a 7% cash position, with the rest allocated to a ladder of SPY puts. The SPY puts have quarterly maturity dates, with the first one expiring in December 2023, followed by March, June, Sept and December 2024.

Interesting to note that the December 2023 strike for the puts is 3600, a level which is almost -19% below the spot prices. Unless we really get a black swan event here (China invading Taiwan or something similar) it is highly unlikely this option gets triggered. This would actually subsequently translate into the put option expiring worthless and the fund losing the premium paid.

The March 2024 strikes are more palatable at 3800, and can truly represent points that can be reached if we do get a recession in 2024. The laddered approach is an optimal structuring aspect because nobody can time the market, thus by choosing an array of expiries the fund can gain in different market risk-off scenarios.

What are the fund risk factors?

1. Interest Rate Risk

One of the main risk factors here is interest rate risk. The fund's value will largely depend on 10-year yield levels. If yields keep rising, the one position the fund has in a 10-year treasury will keep losing value. We can clearly see that relationship by looking at TAIL versus a 10-year constant maturity fund which we covered here:

Data by YCharts

TAIL has the added factor of option premium decay, which we are going to discuss next, but interest rates play a great role here.

The fund's core thesis is that we are going to revert back to a negative correlation between bonds and equities:

For the past two decades, returns from equities and bonds have been negatively correlated; when one goes up, the other goes down. This has been to the benefit of multi-asset investors, who have been able to reduce portfolio risks and limit losses in times of market distress.

2022 saw a positive correlation, with both bonds and equities down. We are seeing more of a negative correlation this year, with equities up and bonds down.

Many market participants are now assuming the Fed is done raising rates, although the intermediate part of the yield curve has not exhausted its move:

10-Year Yields (The Fed)

The current yield for on-the-run 10-year treasuries is 4.33%, and in our opinion it might go as high as 4.5%. Given the fund's duration that would translate into another maximum -2% drawdown for TAIL from the 10-year duration impact if it materializes.

More importantly though is what happens in 2024. TAIL makes sense only when it makes money if equities start losing value. 2022 was a particular year because stocks lost value as the Fed aggressively raised rates to fight inflation. With inflation coming down (albeit slower than expected one would argue), there will be an inflection point when the Fed will start cutting rates again (either because of a recessionary environment or because inflation would come down to target).

2024 is therefore the year where yields will come down again, and TAIL is intrinsically set to gain value as yields move down. Our base case is for a mild recession, where the Fed is forced to cut rates as the economy deteriorates, thus we see a shock to equites and a move up in value for bonds.

2. Option Decay Risk

As we can see from the TAIL vs UTEN graph above, TAIL underperforms to the downside due to the option premium decay. When a fund or a retail investor buys a put option, you have an intrinsic value and a time value component. As time passes by and the market does not move closer to the strike of the option, you have your time value component becoming less valuable, thus the option loses value.

If for example the market stays at the current levels and nothing changes, the fund will have a slight value decay due to the paid premium for the SPY puts bleeding out and having a lower value. TAIL was also hit hard by the significant move down in VIX in 2023, which assigned a lower value to purchased put options.

Any investor will experience time decay with purchased put options, and that is just how it works. It is like an insurance premium for an outside event. TAIL tries to mitigate the decay via the carry provided by the long bond positions.

With higher rates though the fund is now able to be almost carry neutral from a bond interest / option decay perspective. What do we mean? Let us have another look at the above detailed collateral table. If we add up all the option premiums for the next 12 months (Dec 23 through Sept 24) we get a $6.9 million figure. On the bond side, with a 4.125% interest rate, the treasury note provides for a $5.8 million annual interest payment. All else equal, the fund will have only a $1.1 million drag if all the options expire worthless.

What is next for TAIL and is it a good time to enter?

Everything that could have gone wrong for TAIL in 2023 has already happened. Bond yields have marched higher, VIX has moved lower and the stock market has rallied (the S&P 500 that is). All its risk factors have thus moved against the fund.

2024 however looks much brighter for the name. We expect the Fed to start cutting rates mid-2024, and the wider market to experience some sort of risk-off event in the next 6 months. Lower rates will translate into the TAIL bond position gaining value, while a risk-off event will see the long put positions the fund has gain in value. We actually had a glimpse of what the fund can do back in March 2023, when the vehicle gained 5% on the back of the regional banking crisis which saw yields move lower and volatility spike.

With peak yields in sight and historically low levels in the VIX, today's environment is a good one to enter a fund like TAIL.

Conclusion

TAIL is an exchange traded fund. The vehicle provides for an interesting hedging instrument, containing a 10-year treasury note and a ladder of quarterly SPY puts. If the market experiences a severe risk-off event, the bonds are set to move up in value in concurrence with the underlying put options. We already got a flavor of this move in March 2023, when the vehicle gained 5% on the back of the regional banking crisis.

TAIL was not an appropriate hedging instrument for a rising rates environment, and we detailed that analysis in our prior piece. Risk factors have now changed, with peak yields in view and historically low VIX levels.

We feel we are going to see another risk-off event in the next six months, and TAIL is now finally almost carry neutral versus its option decay profile. With the put options priced at historic low levels and yields peaking, the fund has significant upside in a risk-off event. TAIL is now finally becoming appealing as a portfolio immunization tool meant to hedge equities in a 12-month forward period. We are therefore upgrading the rating here to Buy.