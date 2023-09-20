Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NIO Stock Dips - Time To Buy Or Bye-Bye?

Sep. 20, 2023
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Summary

  • NIO's recent convertible bond announcement caused a 17% drop in stock price, raising questions about its future stability.
  • However, the long-term implications are contingent on the company's ability to manage its debt and operational performance.
  • NIO's impressive delivery growth, product diversification, and investments in autonomous driving position it for success in the electric vehicle market.
  • The successful introduction of multiple new models and investments in autonomous driving technologies underscores its ability to innovate and cater to a diverse customer base.
A Fall Or An Opportunity

In the high-stakes world of electric vehicles, NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) recent play has some investors scratching their heads while others see a gold mine of opportunities. With a sudden 17% drop in stock price triggered by

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
4.02K Followers

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.   

I previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external & internal auditing and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

My primary strategy focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above-average growth rate and a strong business moat.

I manage my own highly concentrated portfolio, and I occasionally engage in short-term trades to profit from asset mispricings when Mr. Market does not feel very well. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

necto profile picture
necto
Today, 9:32 AM
Comments (1.94K)
Strong buy.
T
Tvuu
Today, 9:17 AM
Premium
Comments (212)
No geopolitical risks? Thanks!
Ramon Serrano Bejar profile picture
Ramon Serrano Bejar
Today, 9:15 AM
Comments (839)
In addition to the statements of this article, as a CPA and an investor in NIO, I can affirm that the projected increase in sales of electric vehicles for the second quarter of 2023 and for the entire year 2024 will improve radically the gross margin, since fixed production costs will be better distributed or absorbed in a higher production volume. That is the accounting theory of production costs that the vast majority of analysts do not consider. I believe that NIO has a promising future, you just have to be patient.
a
acassarinopfeiff
Today, 9:11 AM
Comments (72)
Long nio but doing bad lets see in october
D
Davenkalra
Today, 8:59 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (10)
I would have preferred some sort of quantified analysis supporting a buy decision.
T
TheeSoluution
Today, 8:46 AM
Premium
Comments (984)
NIO 's Upside is undeniably quite simply Massive in my opinion
Jake Goldi profile picture
Jake Goldi
Today, 8:34 AM
Premium
Comments (445)
Bye bye to NIO and all Chinese stocks. China is not investable. No free markets.
