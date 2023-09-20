Drew Angerer

A Fall Or An Opportunity

In the high-stakes world of electric vehicles, NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) recent play has some investors scratching their heads while others see a gold mine of opportunities. With a sudden 17% drop in stock price triggered by its billion-dollar convertible bond announcement, is this a fall from grace or an ingenious pivot towards long-term stability?

To begin with, NIO intends to use a portion of the proceeds from the bond offering to repurchase a portion of its existing debt securities, including the 0.00% convertible senior notes due in 2026 and the 0.50% convertible senior notes due in 2027. By doing so, NIO aims to reduce its overall debt burden, which can be seen as a positive move for long-term financial stability.

In detail, the convertible bonds offered by NIO come with specific terms, including interest and conversion rates. The initial conversion rate for the 2029 and 2030 Notes is approximately $11.12 per ADS, representing a conversion premium of around 30% above the closing price of NIO's ADSs on September 19, 2023. This structure allows bondholders to convert their bonds into NIO's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at a predefined price.

If the stock performs well and exceeds this conversion price, bondholders may choose to convert their bonds into equity, potentially diluting existing shareholders. Conversely, if NIO's stock does not perform well, bondholders may prefer to hold onto the bonds and receive the promised interest payments. This hybrid structure can be advantageous for NIO in managing its capital structure while providing flexibility to bondholders.

Moving forward, NIO must pay semiannual interest on the convertible bonds. The 2029 Notes carry an interest rate of 3.875% per year, while the 2030 Notes have an interest rate of 4.625% per year. These interest payments will impact NIO's cash flow and profitability. The ability to cover these interest expenses will depend on NIO's operational performance, sales growth, and cost management.

Notably, the convertible bond offering includes an initial conversion rate set at a premium to NIO's current stock price. NIO's stock is experiencing significant price fluctuations, as the bond conversion dynamics could result in stock dilution for existing shareholders.

Overall, the strategic success of this convertible bond offering, which can be observed in the performance of upcoming quarters, may receive a positive boost in investor confidence regarding NIO's ability to manage its finances and execute its growth strategy. Conversely, if NIO faces adversities in servicing the debt or fails to demonstrate tangible benefits from the bond proceeds, it could lead to relatively solid negative sentiment and a massive effect on the stock's valuations.

Soaring Deliveries, Dominant Market Share, and a Diverse Fleet Set the Pace in Premium EVs

One of the standout aspects of NIO's recent performance is its remarkable delivery growth. In Q2 2023, NIO achieved 23,520 smart electric vehicle deliveries, marking a 104% year-over-year increase. In July 2023, NIO set a new monthly delivery record of 20,462 units, underscoring its exponential growth trajectory. Moreover, NIO became the best-selling brand in the premium electric vehicle segment for vehicles priced over RMB300,000 in July, securing a substantial 59% market share. This delivery surge demonstrates NIO's expanding market presence and robust consumer demand.

Looking forward, NIO's product diversification strategy has been a critical driver of its value creation. The company introduced several new models, including the flagship coupe SUV EC7, the flagship sedan 2023 EC7, and the all-new ES6 earlier in the year. In June alone, NIO began delivering the smart electric tour ET5 Touring (ET5T) and the flagship SUV all-new ES8, adding to its growing portfolio.

The second quarter saw NIO deliver five new models, exceeding user satisfaction expectations. This showcases NIO's ability to iterate products rapidly and manage product complexity effectively. In September, NIO plans to launch the new mid-sized coupe SUV EC6, marking the completion of its product transition to the NT2 platform. With eight distinct models, NIO is well-positioned to cater to the diverse needs of premium segment users and ensure consistent delivery growth.

NIO's Triple Threat: Pioneering Autonomy, Expansive Touchpoints, and Unrivaled Charging Infrastructure

Furthermore, NIO has invested substantially in assisted and intelligent driving technologies, leading to robust user engagement. Over 100,000 NIO users have activated Navigate on Pilot Plus (NOP Plus), collectively covering over 80 million kilometers.

NOP Plus boasts a remarkable mileage penetration rate of 53%. The company has also initiated multiple early bird programs for NOP Plus across various operational domains, including urban environments in Beijing and Shanghai. NIO's focus on enhancing its autonomous driving capabilities positions it at the forefront of the industry's technological advancements.

Strategically, to support its growing customer base and enhance the user experience, NIO has been actively expanding its sales and service network. By July 2023, NIO had established 420 NIO House, NIO Space, and pop-up stores in 143 cities. Additionally, the company boasts 304 service centers and 58 delivery centers in 201 cities worldwide. NIO's proactive approach to increasing user touchpoints and sales channels, particularly in lower-tier cities, is pivotal in improving sales capabilities and driving sales growth.

Fundamentally, NIO's comprehensive charging and swapping network is a substantial competitive advantage. With 1,747 power swap stations installed globally, NIO has facilitated over 27 million battery swaps. In China, NIO's expressway battery swap network comprises 476 swap stations along major expressways, connecting 68 major cities.

Beyond swaps, NIO has deployed over 7,900 power chargers and 9,700 destination chargers. NIO's charging infrastructure leads the industry with China's most public and expressway chargers. NIO's charging map also integrates with over 1.36 million third-party charging stations worldwide. Therefore, these capabilities may also benefit NIO in the expanding US battery-swapping market.

Lastly, the company aims to stabilize its monthly delivery volume above 20,000 units and support new orders of 30,000 per month by the end of September. Thus, NIO's strategic focus on innovation, safety, and user satisfaction positions it ideally to capitalize on the rising demand for premium electric vehicles.

An Ideal Risk-Reward Profile

As the operational fundamentals are breeding an operational and financial resurgence that may be observable in the short run, the current stock price dive can be considered a buying opportunity. The stock price is about to enter a critical support range ($8.55–$7.25).

This range offers an ideal risk-reward ratio. Through the application of dollar averaging, the average price can be shifted to near $7.25; below that, a stop loss can be placed by risk-averse investors based on their risk tolerance level.

Specifically, the fall is an obvious outcome of capital-raising actions. However, any sudden favorable fundamental development can push the price up aggressively, for instance, progressive delivery numbers based on the 'scary speed' of Chinese EV makers.

Takeaway

In conclusion, NIO's decision to issue convertible bonds initially led to a 17% drop in its stock price. However, its long-term impact hinges on the company's ability to manage its debt and operational performance.

Despite the short-term setback, NIO's impressive delivery growth, product diversification, investments in autonomous driving, and expanding service network position it for future success in the electric vehicle market.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.