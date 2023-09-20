The Fed Could Bring An End To The Pullback

manassanant pamai

Stock prices continued their six-week decline leading up to today’s Fed meeting over fears that higher oil prices may disrupt the disinflationary trend and force Fed officials to keep interest rates higher for longer. While no one is expecting the Fed to raise rates this afternoon, the concern is that the quarterly update to the central bank’s Summary of Economic Projections will show that members see a higher probability of one more rate hike this year, as well as fewer rate cuts to normalize policy in 2024. That would feed the “higher-for-longer” narrative that has been weighing on stocks and bonds for the past several weeks.

Finviz

The bears are also hoping that the recent surge in oil may suck the life out of the soft-landing narrative that I have subscribed to for more than a year. I don’t see crude’s 30% surge since June as a risk just yet. Historically, the price has had to double within a one-year period for it to become a recessionary factor. Additionally, higher energy prices (gasoline) do the Fed’s work for it to a certain degree, as some consumers are likely to cut back on discretionary services-related spending, which has been a major source of core inflation. The core rate, which excludes food and energy, is the Fed’s focus. Therefore, I seriously doubt this six-week rebound in oil is a major cause of concern for Fed officials.

Bloomberg

The only reason I can see why Chairman Powell and his board would lean with a more hawkish tilt is to manage inflation expectations, which they place a significant emphasis on when considering monetary policy. The latest reading on that front, which occurred well after the rise in oil prices, showed a sharp drop in consumers’ expectations for inflation in both the short- and long-term.

Bloomberg

There isn’t any need for the Fed to react to such a short-term blip in prices caused by supply constraints, especially when those constraints, instigated by Saudi Arabia and Russia, are likely to be met with supply growth from non-OPEC members, as global demand softens. I don’t see crude oil climbing over $100/barrel on this basis. In fact, it is more likely to pull back from these levels during the fourth quarter of this year.

Regardless, investors seem to be preparing for a worst-case scenario from the Fed. If today’s updated projections show more rate hikes ahead, which is very unlikely, or fewer rate cuts than previously expected in June for 2024, we may see a spike in volatility in the short term that drives 2- and 10-year Treasury yields higher and stock prices lower. That is not my expectation. Given the progress we have seen since June on cooling the economic indicators that lead to inflation, I do not expect there to be any meaningful change in monetary policy projections. As a result, today’s meeting may mark the end of the correction in risk asset prices, rather than fueling further downside.