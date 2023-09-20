Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CTR: A High-Risk, High-Reward Way To Play Midstream Strength

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund is a closed-end fund that invests in energy sector infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships.
  • The fund manages tax issues on the fund level, making it suitable for inclusion in tax-advantaged accounts.
  • The fund has a yield of 8.73% and has outperformed the Alerian MLP Index over the past three years.
  • The fund has significantly underperformed the index during periods of industry weakness, suggesting that it is a high-risk, high-potential return play.
  • The distribution and valuation are quite reasonable, so the fund might make sense for someone who is comfortable with the risks.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Aerial View Of Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Grass

onurdongel

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) is a closed-end fund that invests in infrastructure companies that serve the energy sector. As the name of the fund suggests, several of these companies are structured as master limited

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.16K Followers
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long various energy-focused funds that may hold any stock mentioned in this article. The holdings of these funds may change at any time without my knowledge or input. I have a direct long holding in MPLX. This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends following the market close on September 19, 2023. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act on it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

M
Mawyai
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (1.19K)
Thanks for the article. I wonder how this compares, to what looks like a similar play with KYN. I have had KYN, now north of 9% yield, for over 4 years. I have held despite getting burned during CV19 from high leverage and fees.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.