Carmaker-UAW Conflict Isn't To Tesla's Advantage For A Lot Of Reasons

Sep. 20, 2023 9:17 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)F, GM, STLA
Summary

  • Given limited room for effective profit margins, UAW's walkout action and demands will likely lead to Big Three carmakers jacking up prices.
  • A steadily more viable option would be to move large portions of manufacturing volumes overseas, with Mexico likely to be a substantial beneficiary.
  • With car registrations at a 63-year low and a long-trenchant affordability affecting consumers and American families, it's a veritable guarantee that additional management-worker conflicts will recur.

United Auto Workers Hold Limited Strikes As Contract Negotiations Expire

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

As of at the time of writing, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union prepares to intensify its strikes against the "Big Three" - Ford (F), General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (

Currently leading research at Leverage Shares, I have longstanding professional experience with financial markets. All views are my own and I can assure you that I smile sometimes. M.S.F, M.B.A., IIT Chicago. My Substack where I dig *deep* into global business, market, Asia, culture, trends, etc.Please note: Leverage Shares is an ETP provider that offers daily-rebalanced products in leveraged/unleveraged/inverse/inverse leveraged factors. The company holds both long and short positions in a number of stocks (some of which might get a mention in some articles) in order to construct its products. Please consider risk factors carefully before investing in them.

Comments

T3SLA profile picture
T3SLA
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (2.78K)
Legacy Auto will not get out of this strike with less than 30% increase in wages and benefits. They will have to raise prices on cars, which means Tesla can reverse the discounts from earlier this year. Tesla will be at 25% gross margins again, legacy Auto will be lucky to be in business in 5 to 10 years. Tesla has virtually zero debt, 24 billion dollars in cash on hand and nothing stopping them from doubling their number of factories without adding a penny of debt. Soon they will have capacity for 10 million vehicles a year and legacy Auto won't even be able to touch their pricing.
l
lappygums
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (1.91K)
The author must be confused. There is no such thing as not good for tesla. Every press release is always good. Musk being investigated? That's because he is doing so much business and is on the cusp of an ai breakthrough the government has to come after him....you see at it works.
Therefore every news release also comes with a 5 to 10 point rise in stock price.
uptick_rule_now profile picture
uptick_rule_now
Today, 9:25 AM
Premium
Comments (5.23K)
More people might look at tesla during the real car company strike. But they will then see what junk boxes tesla makes in the big party tent
