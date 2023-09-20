pidjoe/E+ via Getty Images

Rocket Lab USA Overview

I have written previously about Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB), and the current events warrant an update. Rocket Lab USA faced an issue during its 41st mission launch, which carried a radar-imaging satellite for Capella Space, resulting in the termination of its mission. The rocket launched from Rocket Lab’s spaceport in New Zealand. The flight went smoothly until two and a half minutes after liftoff, post which the rocket experienced an anomaly. After the first and second stages separated, an issue arose during the ignition of the second stage's single Rutherford vacuum engine. Cameras aboard the rocket captured a brief glow, followed by a spray of sparks, and then froze. The rocket was observed losing velocity shortly after.

About 30 seconds after the anomaly, the launch director announced that there was a problem and an investigation would follow. Peter Beck, Rocket Lab's founder and CEO, apologized to mission partners Capella Space via a social media post. He assured that the team was working on identifying the root cause and would aim to resolve the issue and return to the launch pad quickly.

Rocket Lab stated that their next planned launch would be postponed, allowing time to implement any corrective actions. This investigation would be in collaboration with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This has affected its share price, which dropped heavily at first but then stabilized at -7.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday. Revised revenue guidance for the third quarter will be announced soon.

Historical Context

This was the fourth failure for the Electron rocket out of its 41 flights. Each of these failures has occurred after the first stage separation, during the second stage's flight. Interestingly, the first flight of Electron in May 2017 did not reach orbit due to a ground software issue, although the rocket was functioning normally until a range safety destruct command was sent. The most recent failure before this incident was in May 2021.

However, in the competitive commercial space sector, this recent failure can't be ignored. Rocket Lab had been quickly scaling its operations, closely competing with industry giants like United Launch Alliance. Yet, none seem to match the prowess of SpaceX, with its astounding launch record. The recent hiccup, amounting to nearly 9% of Rocket Lab's sales for the year, has cast shadows of uncertainty on its stock and future financial forecasts

RKLB Stock Valuation and Risks

When I first set my eyes on this enterprise, I was reminded of a fundamental principle: investing is most intelligent when it is most businesslike. Valuing Rocket Lab was akin to solving a challenging puzzle, mostly due to the hurdles they'd have to cross in refining their margins and the inherent unpredictability of their avant-garde technologies. The tape as of late seems to suggest my initial hesitations were well-founded. These folks are navigating some stormy waters, particularly with the weight of unproven technology on their shoulders.

I mused back in May that should Rocket Lab continue on a trajectory of roughly 20% growth annually, and simultaneously prove their technological mettle, they might just see revenues touching $350 million come 2025. This optimistic perspective would peg their worth at a handsome $3.5 billion, up from the $2.4 billion I initially considered.

However, after examining the landscape and the competitive spirit of their industry peers, Rocket Lab's stock performance feels, shall we say, a tad overenthusiastic. When one gazes at the Price-to-Sales ratio, it's evident the market might be giving them a bit more credit than their ledger currently justifies.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

From my perspective, while the recent stumble isn't necessarily the final act for this company — after all, they've danced with adversity before and managed to find their footing — it does cast a shadow on the valuation. The company's valuation is inching ever so close to a bullish ten-fold price-to-sales figure. Combine this with the likelihood that they'll be pushing back on achieving their margin goals, and it seems the market may adjust its glasses and take a second look at the stock's price in the not-so-distant future.

If this adjustment does take place, a wise investor would do well to keep this stock on their radar. The depth of the market correction will determine whether this becomes an intriguing doorway into the burgeoning space industry. By the end of Q2, the firm boasted assets north of $560 million, but it's crucial to note that their cash reserves are dwindling, possibly at a pace of $100 million annually. And it's worth highlighting that before this hiccup, the bottom line wasn't exactly singing a brighter tune. Therefore, a reappraisal must be done when the Q3 earnings are out so we can real have a better grasp on the impacts of this problem. I wouldn’t touch it before that.

Rocket Lab's 10Q

In the grand scheme of things, this venture carries a substantial amount of risk at this juncture. If the winds of change were to blow in such a way that we saw the stock plummet by, hypothetically speaking, 50% in the upcoming weeks, it would warrant a fresh evaluation. While its potential for growth is undeniable, even at 5 times its sales, one might argue it's on the pricier side. But at that juncture, the growth opportunity begins to come into sharper focus.

Given that I steered clear when the company was painting a rosy picture of its margins and things seemed to be on an even keel, it would be inconsistent to embrace it now amidst the swirling uncertainties. A Rocket Lab USA, Inc. valuation nearing 10 times its revenue, given the current landscape, doesn't quite sit right with me.