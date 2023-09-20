Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Best 3 CLO ETFs For Income Investors And Retirees

Sep. 20, 2023
Juan de la Hoz
Summary

  • Collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs, offer investors good growing dividends and low interest rate risk.
  • Their performance since inception has been outstanding, if somewhat short.
  • A quick look at 3 CLO ETFs follows.
Three Closed Doors in the Room

mrgao

Collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs, offer investors strong dividends, low credit risk, and almost no interest rate risk. CLOs currently yield more than comparable fixed income securities across credit ratings, asset classes, and maturities, too. CLO yields would almost certainly decrease if the Fed cuts rates

Juan has previously worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and economics professor in Canada and Colombia. He has hands-on experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He focuses on dividend, bond, and income funds, with a strong focus on ETFs, and enjoys researching strategies for income investors to increase their returns while lowering risk.

Comments (3)

Owen213 profile picture
Owen213
Today, 11:04 AM
I like the sector and bough the CEF $ccif awhile ago
A
Anthony Blundetto
Today, 10:57 AM
I'm in JAAA - I like the safety and it's a better yield than UST's... CLOZ looks pretty illiquid - only 4,175 shares have traded in the first hour and a half today. The market cap is only $89mm, and the bid/ask spread is wide - 26.11/26.19... I also own BKLN and FLBL which own senior secured bank loans and yield close to 10%. Owning loan ETFs is basically like owning all the tranches of a CLO from AAA down to the bottom since you own just a pool of loans. So it's more risky than JAAA, but more yield... I suspect a few of the loans in the pool that the ETF own could default over time, but as long as it's small, the 10% yield should hopefully compensate
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
Today, 9:54 AM
Thanks for the coverage of these funds. CLOZ looks tempting here, but I have a sneaking suspicion that the market will offer a better buying opportunity soon.
