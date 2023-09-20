Mystockimages/E+ via Getty Images

Back in May, I wrote that a dividend cut was likely coming for Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) and that the stock was a “Sell” as a result. That dividend cut did come to fruition, with the company slashing it by -80% last month. With the stock down over -20% since my May write-up, let’s take a close look at the name.

Company Profile

As a quick reminder, CWH is the largest recreational vehicle (RV) dealership in North America. The company sells both new and used RVs at its Camping World dealerships, as well as a collection of RV products and services through its Good Sam brand.

In 2022, new RVs represented over 46% of revenue, while used vehicles accounted for nearly 27%. Products and service plans (including Good Sam) made up nearly 18% of revenue, while finance and insurance was 9%.

Towables make up the bulk of its new RV sales, with motorhomes the rest. Thor Industries (THOR) RVs accounted for over 74% of its sales, with Forest River the rest.

Q2 Results

For Q2, CWH saw revenue decline -12.4% to $1.90 billion. Analysts were looking for sales of $1.97 billion.

New vehicle revenue slumped -25.7% to $800.9 million. New vehicle units sold declined by -4,507 vehicles, or -19.3%, to 18,897 units. Same-store new vehicle sales, meanwhile, fell -23.7%. New vehicle gross margins were 15.4%, compared to 20.9% a year, a -547 basis point decline.

Used vehicle revenue climbed 12.1% to $623.0 million. Used vehicle units sold rose by 2,219 vehicles, or 14.3% to 17,774 units. Same-store used vehicle sales, meanwhile, jumped 8.8%. Used vehicle gross margins were 22.9%, compared to 25.5% a year, a -262 basis point decline.

Products, service and other revenue fell -10.9% to $276.3 million. Finance and Insurance revenue dropped -14.6% to $166.9 million.

Floor plan interest increased 136.7% to $20.7 million, while other interest expense rose 124.4% to $33.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $139.3 million, down -49.8%. Adjusted EPS fell to 73 cents versus $2.16 a year ago. The consensus was for adjusted EPS of 76 cents.

The company noted that it is now stock 140 new units per location versus 197 units pre-pandemic. The company did say that new inventory per location, however, will increase as it begins to prepare for a better 2024.

Most of the headwinds I discussed in my initial take from February once again showed up in Q2. This included a large drop in new unit sales, margin pressure, and a large increase in interest expense due to higher interest rates.

One place the company continued to do well is with used RVs. This is a bright spot, and without strength in this area, its results would be a lot worse. The company also has its per store new unit inventory in a good spot.

Outlook And Slashed Dividend

CWH didn't give any formal guidance. However, the company did say that trends were improving on its Q3 call.

On its Q3 earnings conference call, CEO Marcus Lemonis said:

“We've been pretty promotional for the year as the industry has been And while we may become more promotional in Q3, we started to see a change in trend lines as we started to work through the beginning of July. And we always use how many units we're starting the month with and what happens on a week-by-week basis. And the total same-store sales number just started to get better every single week. And while we don't think we're at a level where we're comping on a year-over-year basis, we're down less, and we're seeing that materially get better every week. And we anticipate that, that is going to continue to happen here over the next several months, barring something happening outside of our control.”

Management also said that given the opportunities to make dealer acquisitions, it was increasing its store growth plan projections. It now expects to have over 320 dealerships by the end of 2028. Last week, the company followed through on this pledge, acquiring Edmundson RV in Indiana. The deal is expected to close in Q1 of 2024. The dealership it is acquiring exclusively sells Forrest River RVs.

As a result of these acquisition opportunities, the company also said it was slashing its dividend -80% to 12.5 cents a quarter. It said it doesn’t expect any further dividend cuts, and it could issue a special dividend if acquisition opportunities dry up.

Not surprisingly, the stock fell on the dividend cut announcement, as the company had built up a base of income-oriented investors. Its yield is only around 2.5% now, after being over 10% previously.

However, the move is the right one for the company in my opinion as it will take the savings and acquire dealerships during a difficult time for the industry. There are likely a lot of smaller dealerships that could be looking for an exit given where interest rates are a softer environment for new RVs, and CWH will likely be able to pick them at pretty attractive multiples.

Valuation

CWH is valued at about 15.4x the 2023 EBITDA consensus of $300.3 million and 9.7x 2024 estimates of $474.5 million.

On a P/E basis, it trades just below 25.5x 2023 EPS forecasts of 79 cents and 8.9x the 2024 consensus of $2.28.

With estimates down considerably since I originally looked at the stock, its valuation is trading well above where the stock has generally traded at in the past.

CWH Historical Valuations (FinBox)

Conclusion

With the dividend cut downside catalyst out of the way, and it's looking like new unit sales are showing some signs of stabilizing, I’m going to remove my “Sell” rating on the stock. That said, the environment for used RVs remains difficult, given high interest rates and gas prices. The stock’s valuation, meanwhile, remains well above historical valuations.

I think CWH could look interesting down the road, as its roll-up strategy is intriguing, and the company could come out of this difficult period in a better position than when it started. For now, though, I’m moving to a “neutral” stance. I'll continue to monitor the name.