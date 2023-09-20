Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Disney Stock: 60 Billion Reasons To Invest

Sep. 20, 2023 9:42 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)15 Comments
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Disney plans to invest $60 billion in its Parks, Experiences and Products segment over the next decade, double the amount spent in the previous 10 years.
  • The segment accounted for 36.7% of Disney's revenue but 77.3% of its profits, making it crucial for the company's success.
  • The investments will focus on expanding the physical footprint of the segment, introducing new rides and experiences, and targeting a large addressable market of potential customers.
sunset of shanghai disney

Wirestock

September 19 ended up being a very interesting day for shareholders of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shares of the company pulled back, closing down 3.6%, after news broke that management is now planning to significantly ramp up investments

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
28.62K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (15)

b
bob2014
Today, 10:54 AM
Comments (116)
Disney needs to make family friendly theme parks, movies and forget the nonsense they seem to be pushing. The silent majority just wants to feel good about taking their families to a park or movie and have a little joy in their lives. I found it interesting, I could not post my thoughts without being censored by thought police. Interesting how freedom of speech is being shut down by AI.
cfrd profile picture
cfrd
Today, 10:52 AM
Premium
Comments (715)
The capex investment especially since no new characters being successful......will result in an already huge cost for family visits to parks. %50 parking, $135 general admission, $19 crepes, $6 water, etc etc
Will start losing visitors ...especially since lack of successful new movie characters. dis os a hold at best
stock realist profile picture
stock realist
Today, 10:36 AM
Investing Group
Comments (3.03K)
Covered my latest dis short yesterday. Will wait and see for now.
N
NotFooled
Today, 10:34 AM
Comments (1)
Horribly managed company. 60 billion is simply status quo going forward. Universal will crush Florida Disney parks in near future. Parents no longer trust the brand.
c
coroscant72
Today, 10:33 AM
Comments (4.04K)
@Daniel Jones - "Another one!"

This time after they announce doubling of CAPEX, a good chunk of which is going to maintenance that they've gaffed off that is needed to just retain current business... is a good thing?

Now you have to reduce fwd FCF and earnings estimates, AGAIN, with more downward revisions coming from analysts almost monthly.

There's a reason the market sold DIS off on this news.

I'm starting to think you're just trolling for clicks. You couldn't have been this wrong for this long and not attempted to learn from your mistakes yet. You're not supposed to get married to a stock, especially if you make your money analyzing them.
alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Today, 10:10 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.32K)
Disney is a company ruined by a crazed fanatical leftist management who puts destroying our culture before profits. They are a disgrace to their legacy!
p
patton21
Today, 10:18 AM
Premium
Comments (113)
@alchemist11 I suggest therapy
M
Money 29
Today, 10:05 AM
Comments (5.49K)
DIS, needs realistic management.
redarrow5150 profile picture
redarrow5150
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (3.74K)
Look at the charts. Not investable and has been that way for quite a while. So many issues with management and will never understand why they brought back Iger. Iger burried them in debt and has been behind the eightball when Netflix started streaming. They need to spin off assets like five years ago.
Long Time Running profile picture
Long Time Running
Today, 10:09 AM
Comments (7.52K)
@redarrow5150 are you short the stock or trapped?

If neither, Why are you here except to troll.
c
coroscant72
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (4.04K)
@Long Time Running - Regardless of intentions, the poster isn't wrong.
s
smelly_farts
Today, 9:55 AM
Comments (550)
My puts and I are cackling at the death of the Mouse
c
coroscant72
Today, 10:40 AM
Comments (4.04K)
@smelly_farts - Congrats. Short DIS has been a very profitable trade for a long time now. This news helps extend how profitable that trade is as the doubling of CAPEX is not going to result in the doubling of FCF for the segment. As such fwd FCF and earnings now need to come down... again.

The market reacted appropriately on this news and this article misses the mark badly.
s
stilljo34
Today, 9:52 AM
Premium
Comments (36)
I won't give them a nickel.
DumInvestor3 profile picture
DumInvestor3
Today, 9:50 AM
Premium
Comments (81)
I like magic kingdom
