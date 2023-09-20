Marat Musabirov

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) recently reported improvements in the supply chain, lower logistical delays, and improving labor markets. Taking into account the current balance sheet, I believe that CIX is well positioned to undertake geographic expansion, and may identify new applications and features with the goal of driving FCF growth. In my view, previous net sales growth for the last ten years and positive FCF are good reasons not to worry about a potential decline in sales in 2023. Besides, even taking into account the risks from cybersecurity, challenges in raw material management, or lower demand from players in the marine industry, CIX does seem to trade a bit undervalued.

CompX International

CompX International, a company founded in Delaware in 1993, stands out as a leading manufacturer of security products used in various industries, including postal, recreational transportation, institutional and office furniture, cabinets, tool storage, and healthcare.

Additionally, it is recognized for its manufacturing of wake enhancement systems, stainless steel exhaust systems, gauges, and controls for the recreational marine industry. Its products focus on mid- to high-end applications, prioritizing design, quality, and durability. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

CompX International operates primarily through direct sales to large OEM customers through a factory sales and marketing team, supported by independent manufacturer representatives and engineers. The selection of these representatives is based on special skills and relationships in specific markets.

Moreover, a significant portion of security product sales is done through distributors, with a focus on locksmithing in the North American market. The company offers a wide range of standardized products to facilitate their availability and use. Although the company has a diverse customer base, the United States Postal Service and Malibu Boats, LLC were the largest customers in 2022, accounting for 14% and 12% of sales respectively. Together, the top ten customers make up approximately 52% of the company's sales in this year.

The Total Amount Of Liabilities Is Small

As of June 30, 2023, the company reported cash worth $17 million, with marketable securities of $46 million, accounts receivable close to $15 million, and total current assets worth $115 million.

The list of non-current assets includes equipment worth $74 million and total assets of $179 million. The total amount of liabilities is so small that I do not think investors would be worried about them.

The most significant liabilities reported by CompX International include accounts payable worth $15 million and deferred income taxes close to $2.2 million. CompX does not seem to report financial debt.

New Applications And Geographic Expansion

CompX International is constantly seeking to identify new applications and features with the goal of driving growth and mitigating risks. In addition, it is seeking diversification in different markets, and is making an effort to establish itself in new locations. Considering the current balance sheet, I believe that the company is in a good position for geographic expansion or product portfolio enhancement. As a result, in my view, we could expect net sales growth.

Better Labor Markets And Price Stabilization Of Commodity Raw Materials Could Bring Further FCF Margin Expansion From 2023

Taking into account previous inflation in the United States and the labor markets, it is worth noting that CompX International is seeing improvements in the year 2023. In my view, if improvements in the labor markets and price stabilization continue, we may see FCF enlargements in the coming years. In this regard, management offered several commentaries in the last quarter.

During 2023, labor markets have become increasingly more favorable in each of the regions we operate and material prices have either stabilized or, in the case of certain commodity raw materials, started to decline slightly. Source: 10-Q

Further Improvement In Supply Chain And Lower Logistical Delays Could Accelerate Production, And Enhance FCF Margins

I also believe that recent news about the reduction in logistical delays and recent adjustment of production rates may also interest investors. If the beneficial trend continues beyond 2024, I believe that we may see FCF margin improvements in the coming years. Management provided some explanation in this regard in the last quarterly report.

Our supply chains are stable and transportation and logistical delays are minimal, although we continue to face long lead times related to certain electronic and specialty components. We have adjusted production rates at our facilities to reflect the stability of our raw material supplies and near-term demand levels. Source: 10-Q

Considering Previous Net Sales Growth, I Am Not Concerned About Net Sales Declines In 2023 As Compared To That In 2022 Due To Interest Rates Increases And Lower Demand

The company noted that net sales growth may be challenged in 2023 as compared to 2022 mainly because of increases in interest rates and lower demand from original equipment boat manufacturers.

We expect net sales overall will be challenged compared to 2022 as marine demand faces strong headwinds due to higher interest rates and broader market weakness as several original equipment boat manufacturers, including certain of our customers, have publicly announced further reductions to production schedules in 2023 compared to 2022. Source: 10-Q

I am not concerned about the comments from management about 2023 because the company reported sales growth for the last ten years and positive FCF from 2016 to 2023. Considering the know-how accumulated after many years in the industry, I think that we can expect further expansion from 2023.

My FCF Expectations

Taking into account previous assumptions and figures obtained from previous cash flow statements, I made several cash flow statement forecasts. My cash flow statement model includes net income growth from 2023 to 2033, with growing D&A and growing changes in inventory. I believe that my financial figures are close to the reality observed in previous years.

More specifically, 2033 net income would stand at $77 million, with 2033 depreciation and amortization worth $4 million, deferred income taxes of about -$5 million, and changes in accounts receivable close to -$14 million. Besides, I assumed 2033 changes in inventories close to -$29 million, 2033 CFO worth $35 million, and 2033 FCF of $23 million.

For the terminal EV/FCF, I studied the previous EV/FCF, which stood at around 11x and 17x. In the chart below, readers can have a look at the EV/FCF 5-Year Median and the EV/FCF 3-Year Median.

I also took into account cash and cash equivalents of $17 million, marketable securities of $46 million, no debt, and a WACC ranging from 5% and 8%. The results included a valuation close to $25 and $35 per share with a median of about $29 per share.

Also, we would be talking about an internal rate of return of approximately 3% and 8.9% as well as a median IRR of close to 6%-7%.

Risks

CompX International faces several significant risks in its operations. Despite legal efforts, intellectual property rights could be challenged, invalidated, or infringed, which could result in costly litigation and financial loss. Additionally, the company may be affected by intellectual property infringement claims from third parties, which could lead to production disruptions and costly licensing agreements.

Others may independently discover our trade secrets and proprietary information, and in such cases we could not assert any trade secret rights against such parties. Further, we do not know if any of our pending trademark or patent applications will be approved. Costly and time-consuming litigation could be necessary to enforce and determine the scope of our intellectual property rights. In addition, the laws of certain countries do not protect intellectual property rights to the same extent as the laws of the United States. Source: 10-k

Regarding cybersecurity, despite taking necessary measures, cyberattacks are an ongoing threat that could cause disruption and damage. Getting affordable insurance is a challenge. Additionally, management may suffer significantly from corruption of information technology systems, which may lead to lower production levels, loss of key customers, or safety issues.

Although we have systems and procedures in place to protect our information technology systems, there can be no assurance that such systems and procedures will be sufficiently effective. Therefore, any of our information technology systems may be susceptible to outages, disruptions, or destruction from power outages, telecommunications failures, employee error, cybersecurity breaches or attacks, and other similar events. Source: 10-k

The company faces risks associated with interest rates and raw materials. Regarding interest rates, the company has a note receivable of $13.2 million with preferential interest plus 1.0%. Additionally, it has invested $33.1 million in debt securities with an average interest rate of 3%. Changes in interest rates may affect the interest income and the value of the investments.

Competition

CompX International operates in highly competitive markets, where differentiation is key. Its focus is on mid- and high-end segments, where design, quality, durability, and service are appreciated. In the Security Products segment, the company competes with numerous national and international manufacturers, and in the marine components segment, competition comes primarily from small local manufacturers, with minimal influence from foreign competitors. The company strives to stand out through attractive designs, quality, on-time delivery, service, and technical support, which are essential elements in its competitive strategy in these challenging markets.

My Opinion

CompX, a Dallas-based company, stands out as a leader in the manufacturing of safety products and marine components. Its focus on quality, design, and durability has made it a preferred choice in various sectors, from postcard to recreational marine. Through direct sales to large OEMs and specialty distributors, CompX serves a diverse customer base, with a few key customers. I believe that further improvement in the supply chain, lower logistical delays, geographic expansion, and portfolio enhancement will most likely bring FCF generation in the coming years. There are significant cybersecurity risks as well as challenges in raw material management and fierce competition, however I believe that CompX International could trade at better price marks.