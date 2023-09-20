Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Markel Set To Resume Historical Growth Rate As Headwinds Subside

Sep. 20, 2023 10:24 AM ETMarkel Group Inc. (MKL)1 Comment
Alex Leeder profile picture
Alex Leeder
21 Followers

Summary

  • Markel has a strong track record of compounding book value at a 15% CAGR, but recent years have seen slower growth due to poor execution, this is changing.
  • The Insurance segment is expected to see increased profitability due to structural changes and improved pricing in the reinsurance segment.
  • Markel's efforts in the ILS segment are showing promise, with Nephila reaching an inflection point and expected to drive growth in revenues and profits.

Money piggy bank on banking investment stock financial business graph 3d background of economy finance coin savings profit cash currency and growth exchange trade chart deposit wallet account concept.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

In this article, I will discuss why I'm assigning an initial buy rating for Markel (NYSE:MKL).

Over the past 36 years, Markel stock has compounded at a 15% CAGR

Long term value investor who will be posting summaries of company earnings, transcripts, news and more!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MKL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

tebert44 profile picture
tebert44
Today, 11:10 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Excellent article Alex! I think there are many out there who are unaware of what a gem Markel is. I also feel there's too many people who shy away from this company due to the high stock price, ignoring that 1 share at $1,550 is no different than 100 sharesx at $15.50. I do appreciate that like Berkshire. Gaynor doesn't cater to the markets wishes, and just provides long-term value to the companies shareholders. As far as not having a dividend, he's proven that he can invest those retained earnings more effectively than most, again, to shareholders benefit. I think this stock is and will continue to be a rare gem.
