Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tallinna Sadam: The Demise Of Eastbound Freight And New Opportunities Emerging

Sep. 20, 2023 10:25 AM ETAS Tallinna Sadam (TSMTF)1 Comment
Aaro Pertmann profile picture
Aaro Pertmann
13 Followers

Summary

  • Tallinna Sadam's profit has been negatively impacted by the decline in freight transportation to Russia, causing its stock price to decrease.
  • However, there are new opportunities that the market has not yet recognized, including valuable real estate owned by the Port of Tallinn and the construction of infrastructure for offshore wind farms.
  • The planned Rail Baltic project also presents potential north-south freight transport opportunities for the company.

Red Sunrise over Tallinn Harbour Baltic Sea Estonia

Port of Tallinn

Mlenny/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Tallinna Sadam (OTCPK:TSMTF) may seem like a poor investment opportunity at first glance. The company's profit has suffered significantly due to the disappearance of freight transportation to Russia. Its stock price has

This article was written by

Aaro Pertmann profile picture
Aaro Pertmann
13 Followers
I am primarily a dividend investor and oriented towards value stocks. But at the same time, I do not limit my interests only to dividend stocks and value stocks. I have 10 years of investment and trading experience. My special interest is in the stocks of Eastern Europe and especially the Baltic region. I work as a teacher in a school and my hobby is music.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSMTF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

K
Keops
Today, 10:39 AM
Comments (1.99K)
Rare topic on SA. Excellent article. Interesting read.

Thanks /
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.