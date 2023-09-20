Port of Tallinn Mlenny/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Tallinna Sadam (OTCPK:TSMTF) may seem like a poor investment opportunity at first glance. The company's profit has suffered significantly due to the disappearance of freight transportation to Russia. Its stock price has almost halved over the past 4 years. At the same time, some new opportunities have emerged that the market has not yet noticed and priced in. These opportunities are the valuable real estate owned by the Tallinna Sadam in the vicinity of the port, the construction of the infrastructure for the management of offshore wind farms and the north-south freight transport opportunities resulting from the construction of the planned Rail Baltic. Let's take a look at these mentioned business opportunities below.

Company Overview

Tallinna Sadam ranks 9th in terms of cargo volumes among the ports of the eastern part of the Baltic Sea. In 2022, its market share among the ports of the region was 3.3%. So it is not exactly a big port, but it is still the largest among Estonian ports.

Market share of major ports in the eastern part of the Baltic Sea (Tallinn Port Annual Report 2022)

Tallinna Sadam (The Port of Tallinn) has several different ports located around Tallinn. These are Old Port, Muuga Port, Paldiski South Port and Saaremaa Port.

The company has 4 business segments. These include passenger ports, cargo ports, passenger ferries, and others. The passenger ports segment includes the provision of port services to passengers and, in addition, the real estate development of Tallinn Old Port. The cargo ports segment offers services related to the handling of goods in Paldiski South Port and Muuga Port. In addition, this also includes the activities of industrial parks located in cargo ports. The passenger ferry segment offers transfer service between mainland Estonia and coastal islands. The other segment mainly offers services provided by the icebreaker "Botnica".

New Promising Business Opportunities

Real Estate Business In The Vicinity Of Old Port Of Tallinn

Tallinna Sadam is a landlord-type company. This means that in addition to the ports, it also owns valuable real estate in the vicinity of the port of Tallinn. For clarification, I add that the number of inhabitants of Tallinn in 2023 was 460,000 people. By 2050, the population of Tallinn is expected to increase by 50,000-90,000 people. This is a significant growth forecast for a city on the scale of Tallinn. In Estonia, with a generally decreasing population, a fairly noticeable trend is that more and more people are moving from rural areas to the capital city of Tallinn. Ukrainian war refugees have also contributed to the growth of Tallinn's population in the last 2 years. In addition, Estonia has a good reputation as a country in the IT field. The latter fact has brought quite a lot of specialists in this field to Tallinn, and this trend will probably continue in the future. The projected rapid growth of Tallinn's population will certainly benefit the real estate development of the Old Port area.

The Old Port real estate development area belonging to Tallinna Sadam is located in the North Tallinn district. This is the area with the highest real estate prices in Tallinn. Architecture firm Zaha Hadid Architects won the architectural competition organized in 2017 for the development of Tallinn Old Port real estate. The "Masterplan 2030" project drawn up by the winner of the competition design the construction of 400,000 square meters of residential and commercial premises in Tallinn's Old Port area. The buildings in white in the image below are the ones planned to be built as part of this property development.

Tallinn Port development plan for 2030 (Masterplan 2030, architect Zaha Hadid )

What could be the value of this real estate development? According to Enlight Research's calculations, the value of the Old Port real estate development is 193 million euros. Such is the weighted average value of this property development. This means that the average price of all solution options of the project is taken into account here. There are three possible solutions: a sale of buildings after final construction, a sale of property with detailed planning, and a sale of property without detailed planning.

This is 0.73 euros per share. Tallinna Sadam currently has 263 million shares. 193/263= 0.73. The company's current market capitalization is 319 million euros. Therefore, this is a significant hidden value for the shareholders of the company. However, it must be taken into account that the construction of real estate development is expensive. This is possible only by taking a large-scale loan. However, the current high interest rates will definitely make borrowing more difficult. Alternative solutions would be to sell the underlying land of the real estate, either with or without a detailed plan. According to Enlight Research, the price of this land would be 46 million euros if sold without detailed planning. However, when selling with detailed planning, it is 89 million euros. In my opinion, the most beneficial thing for the Port of Tallinn would be to finally complete this real estate development. However, the full implementation of this plan may take 10-15 years, given the company's limited financing possibilities. In addition, construction and loan interest costs must be deducted from this value of 0.73 euros per share. I think that the net profit of this real estate development project could be 0.35-0.50 euros per share.

The Planned Rail Baltic Project Supports Freight Flows

The eastbound freight traffic of the Port of Tallinn has largely disappeared today due to political reasons. On the other hand, north-south freight transport is developing normally and is expected to increase significantly in the future. The reason for the optimistic forecasts is the planned new railway Rail Baltic, which has been designed to go from Tallinn through the three Baltic states to Warsaw. The normal railway connection between the Baltic countries and Europe was interrupted during the Second World War, when the local gauge was set to be similar to the Russian gauge. However, Rail Baltic is designed as a modern railway line that will allow the Baltic countries to be reconnected to the European railway network.

The average annual cargo volume before the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war was approximately 20 million tons. In 2022, the volume of cargo decreased by approximately 20% due to the sanctions imposed on Russia.

Tallinn Port cargo volume 2018-2022 (Tallinna Sadam Annual report 2022)

Expected volume of goods to Estonia via Rail Baltic is approximately 8.2 million tons per year. It is assumed that approximately half of it moves through the Port of Tallinn. Thus, the volume of freight traffic of the Port of Tallinn would increase by approximately 20% after the completion of Rail Baltic. This means that the additional cargo volume generated by Rail Baltic would compensate for the decrease in eastbound cargo volume.

I think that the above Enlight Research calculation regarding Rail Baltic's cargo volume does not take into account the possible additional cargo volume that could arise as a result of the Arctic Ocean sea route in the future. I mean the trade between European countries and China via the Arctic Ocean. Due to the warming of the climate, it is possible for cargo ships to move from Asia to Europe via the Arctic Ocean more and more easily. This route is also much shorter than the traditional route through the Suez Canal. If the Rail Baltic project is realized, it would be possible to transport goods from the northern ports of Norway by ship from China to Europe via Finland, Tallinn Port and Rail Baltic. If these goods were transported via the North Sea between Norway and the UK, there would be a risk that some of the containers would fall into the sea due to frequent storms in the North Sea. On the other hand, there would be no such risk when transporting through Northern Finland, the Port of Tallinn and Rail Baltic. Thus, the warming of the climate could, paradoxically, be beneficial to the business of the Port of Tallinn in the future.

When can we expect Rail Baltic to be completed? To date, some viaducts and ecoducts have been completed in the Estonian part of Rail Baltic. Infrastructure construction works related to the project have also been carried out in the port of Muuga. According to Kristjan Kaunissaar, representative of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Estonia, the Estonian part of Rail Baltic should be completed by 2030.

Base Port Of Offshore Wind Farms In Paldiski

The third potential growth opportunity is the base harbor for offshore wind farms to be built in Paldiski. The construction of the port started at the end of August. It is a service port for the planned wind farms in the eastern part of the Baltic Sea.

Offshore wind farms planned for Estonian sea areas (Tallinna Sadam Investor Day Presentation)

It can be seen from the map that the construction of 6 offshore wind farms with a total capacity of 9 GW is planned in the coastal waters of Estonia alone. Currently, there is no corresponding port in the eastern part of the Baltic Sea that could serve the wind farm infrastructure. According to the data of the Port of Tallinn, the total market value of offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea is 100 billion euros. In addition to the port, a 39-hectare industrial park is planned next to it. This industrial park will also serve the wind farm infrastructure. In Estonia, the decision adopted at the government level is that by 2030, 100% of electricity will be produced from renewable energy sources.

A significant number of onshore wind farms have been built in Estonia to date, but not a single offshore wind farm has been built so far. The construction of offshore wind farms is known to be 2-3 times more expensive than that of onshore wind farms. Therefore, it has not yet been finally decided whether offshore wind farms will be built in Estonia. Against this background, it is a little surprising that the construction of the port for offshore wind farm infrastructure has already started in Paldisk. It is an investment of 53 million euros, of which 20 million will be reimbursed by the European Union. Although the construction of offshore wind farms in Estonia has not yet been finally decided, the southern port of Paldiski is able to serve the infrastructure of offshore wind farms in neighboring countries as well.

Overview of business results

The Tallinna Sadam IPO took place in 2018. 67% of the company's shares belong to the Estonian state. The financial results of Tallinna Sadam are also available from the pre-IPO period. Let's look at the main results of this company over a longer period.

year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Revenue 111 94 103 121 131 131 107 110 122 Net Income 39 31 39 26 24 44 29 26 26 EPS 0.21 0.17 0.21 0.14 0.11 0.17 0.11 0.10 0.10 dividend 0.13 0.12 0.08 0.10 Click to enlarge

Economic results of the Tallinna Sadam in the period 2014-2022. Sales and net profit in millions of euros. Source: Tallinna Sadam

As we can see, the net profit has been on a consistent decline since 2019. This is due, on the one hand, to the impact of covid in 2020 and essentially to the cessation of trade with Russia in 2022. At the same time, the number of ship passengers has gradually recovered, but the cargo volumes of the ports have decreased. The period 2014-2018 is characterized by significantly stronger numbers both in terms of sales and profit, as the aforementioned problems did not exist at that time.

Tallinna Sadam is a dividend stock. The company has also said that starting in 2021, their goal is to pay dividends of at least 70% of the previous year's profit.

The results of the II quarter of 2023 were not pleasing to investors. In the 6 months of 2023, the cargo volume of the ports decreased by 30% from 9.5 million tons to 6.6 million tons compared to the same period a year earlier.

On the other hand, the number of ship passengers increased. In the first 6 months of 2023, the number of passengers on all shipping lines was 3.546 million people. In 2022, there were only 2.804 million ship passengers in the same period. The growth of ship passengers is therefore 26.5%.

By segment, the sales results for the first 6 months of 2023 were as follows.

Business segment Passenger ports Cargo ports Passenger ferries Other 2022 16 749 19 502 16 248 4 636 2023 18 027 15 585 17 797 5 780 Click to enlarge

2022-2023 6-month sales results by segment in thousands of euros. Source: Interim reports - Tallinna Sadam

As can be seen, sales results have improved in all business segments, except for cargo ports. In addition to passenger ports and cargo ports, the passenger ferries segment also accounts for a fairly large share of sales. According to the agreement, this segment is partially subsidized by the state. The reason is that the ferry connection to the small islands of Estonia would otherwise be too expensive for the residents.

Balance Sheet And Debt Load

The company has total assets of 611.4 million euros as of June 2023. The total liabilities of Tallinna Sadam are 242.5 million euros. Equity is worth 368.8 million euros. The balance sheet is therefore strong in every way. The debt to equity ratio is 0.65. The ratio of debt to equity is lower than the average of companies in the peer group as the corresponding indicator of similar companies is 1.09.

In the Supplemental Items section, the company has land worth a total of 658.4 million euros. In addition to the Tallinn Old Port area, this also includes the land areas of the company's other ports.

Valuation

Let's first compare the P/E ratio of Tallinna Sadam with the corresponding indicator of similar companies.

TSM1T P/E ratio vs. Peers (simplywall.st)

The P/E ratio of Tallinna Sadam is currently 15.5. However, the average P/E of the peer's group is 8.9. Compared to the peer group, TSM1T is quite overvalued. However, comparison with a peer group may not always be the most reliable method.

Below, we look at the company's historical P/E ratios since its IPO in 2018.

year 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 P/E 22 11.8 16.6 19.1 14.6 Click to enlarge

The average P/E ratio for the period 2018-2022 is 16.82. The current P/E is 15.5, which makes the company slightly undervalued.

Let's also analyze the valuation of this company by P/S ratio.

year 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 P/S 4.1 4.0 4.4 4.4 3.1 Click to enlarge

Tallinna Sadam P/S ratio 2018-2022. Source: simplywall.st

The current P/S (TTM) ratio is 2.6. By this metric, TSM1T is quite significantly undervalued, as the company has a P/S ratio of 4 over the last 5 years.

Let's also look at a third measure of relative valuation, the P/B ratio.

year 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 P/B 1.5 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.0 Click to enlarge

Tallinna Sadam P/B ratio 2018-2022. Source: simplywall.st

Also according to this metric, Tallinna Sadam seems to be undervalued, as the average P/B ratio for the period 2018-2022 is 1.32, but the current one is 0.9.

Considering all these valuation metrics, as well as the growth prospects described at the beginning of the article, I give the company a buy rating.

Risks

Investing in Tallinna Sadam has several risks. I see geopolitical risk as one important risk. Estonia is located in Eastern Europe, right next to Russia. There is a risk that Estonia may become a victim of aggression, despite the fact that it is a member of NATO. Investments here would probably be blocked if they came under occupation.

Another possible risk is if the company's management is unable to effectively complete the valuable Old Port real estate development. For example, if it is sold too cheaply or if the loan interest prevents the construction of this real estate development in the long term.

The third risk is if, for some reason, it is decided not to build offshore wind farms in Estonia. In this case, the company's EUR 53 million investment for the Paldiski Lõunasadama wind farm base port would be useless.

In the long term, a possible risk is the construction of a permanent connection (road bridge) to Estonia's largest island, Saaremaa. Since the passenger ferry segment of Tallinna Sadam provides transfer service to this island, there is a risk that this area of business may be liquidated.

In Conclusion

Although the business of the Tallinna Sadam has not gone well in recent years for various reasons, the company has several promising new business areas for the future. Time will tell whether these new business areas will bring success. Since 67% of the company's shares belong to the Estonian state, it is in the state's interest that the company is successful. Therefore, it can also be assumed that, for example, the project of offshore wind farms in the coastal waters of Estonia will be implemented in the future. In my opinion, the most profitable of the new business projects can still be considered the real estate development of Tallinn Old Port.

