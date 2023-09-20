Justin Sullivan

Shares of Maplebear, better known as Instacart (NASDAQ:CART) have seen a very successful public offering. I understand why shares have done well and while the valuation look quite reasonable if we extrapolate the results in the first half of the year, I have some real concerns on growth, pricing and business quality as well.

This makes that I am intrigued to the shares here, yet I fail to have conviction on the business model to get involved at this time, and this price.

Grocery Technology Partner

Maplebear claims to be the leading grocery technology partner which covers the majority of the US grocery market. The company offers technology for a huge industry, the $1.1 trillion US grocery industry, being the largest retail category, with just a 12% online penetration, one which quadrupled since 2019.

With consumer expectations growing more diverse and complex, including just-in-time delivery and greater personalized offerings, advanced technology is badly needed in the digital transformation. The company partners with more than 1,400 retail banners and some 80,000 stores, covering 85% of the grocery industry.

Solutions of Instacart serve retailers, manufacturers and consumers. This includes Instacart Marketplace in which consumers can discover, personalize and pay for goods, benefit from a range of fulfillment solutions. Retail solutions include smart carts, mobile checkouts, shelf tags, advertising solutions and data solutions, among others. Advertising solutions are used by some 5,500 consumer package food brands for instance to display their goods with the consumer.

Founded in 2012, Instacart aims to bring the grocery industry online and make grocery shopping effortless. The company caters some 7.7 million active orders, on average spending $317 per month on the platform, huge numbers of course. The business model is quite simple: as an illustration Instacart provided an example in which a shopper pays $110 for their groceries, with some $10 in revenues generated from such a transaction, mostly generated from transaction fees and a minority from advertising solutions.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Instacart sold 22 million shares at $30 per share, with the IPO being priced at the high end of the preliminary offering range. Some 14.1 million shares were sold by the business itself, which thereby generated $423 million in gross proceeds, with the remaining shares offered by selling shareholders.

With 276 million shares outstanding following the offering, Instacart commanded a $8.3 billion valuation at the offer price and this valuation even includes a net cash position of around $2 billion.

The business generated over $5 billion in gross transaction volume in 2019, based on 50 million orders and average volumes around $100 per order. GTV explode to $20 billion in 2020 for obvious reasons, and has grown to nearly $25 billion in 2021 and nearly $29 billion in 2022, even as the pandemic retreated.

Revenue growth has far outpaced GTV growth on the back of new revenue sources such as adverting and data revenues. In the pandemic year 2020 the company generated $1.48 billion in sales on which it reported an operating loss of $75 million. Revenues grew by 23% to $1.83 billion in 2021 as losses were quite stable at $86 million. Revenue growth even accelerated to 39% on the back of new revenue streams to $2.55 billion in 2022 as the company posted an operating profit of $62 million.

Revenues rose by 31% in the first half of 2023 to $1.47 billion as the increase in revenues almost on a one-for-one basis translated on the bottom line with an operating loss of $73 million turning into a profit of $269 million which quite frankly looks quite strong. After all, is equal to earnings of a dollar per share on a pre-tax basis.

Shares of Instacart rose to $36 at the moment of writing, after trading in the low forties soon after the opening on its IPO day, but this still looks quite reasonable. That said, there are some issues as well. GTV rose just 4% in the first half of 2023, and that in an inflationary environment, but this has not stopped revenue growth of course which at 31% has far outpaced GTV growth.

With shares now trading at $36, the company commands a $10 billion valuation which include a net cash position of $2 billion, for an operating asset valuation around $8 billion. Based on operating profits of around $500-600 million here, the valuation look dirt cheap, even as the question is if strong earnings in the first half of the year can be maintained. Furthermore, it seems that this valuation excludes about 64 million restricted stock units outstanding, granted another $2.3 billion valuation here.

Final Words And Concluding Remarks

The reality is that the current valuation looks quite compelling, although there were quite some moving parts. With the business trading at 15 times annualized operating earnings here, the valuation looks cheap. On the other hand, growth has come to a slowdown (at least GTV) while the company seen revenue growth on the back of greater extraction of value of its services and pricing. Furthermore, operating leverage in the first half of the year has been very strong, as I wonder if this can be maintained in the coming quarters.

Other risks to the business include the potential for tougher regulation, certainly in relation to the gig economy, as well as competition from in-house technology and solutions developed by large retailers. Other risks include privacy concerns and competition from other names like Uber Eats (UBER), DoorDash (DASH) or Amazon.com (AMZN).

Given the discussion above, I am performing a balancing act. I see the potential and the relative modest revenue multiples, but recognize that after a few strong years the company might have some (growth) issues as well. Given this I am not yet convinced to get involved, although I am intrigued by the apparent cheapness, but have some quality concerns as well.

Given all this, I decided to not get involved just yet, as I place shares on my watch list, anxiously awaiting third quarter results and an idea about recurring stock-based compensation before considering a neutral stance here.