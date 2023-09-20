Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Popular Investor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

I believe Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) stock is a hold. The company's unique business model and strong brand position it well for future growth, especially with the shift towards electric vehicles and the rising affluence in key markets like China. However, the projected 6% Compound Annual Growth Rate over the next five years may not meet the expectations of all investors, and the reliance on a 35x multiple in the valuation model introduces some risk. Therefore, it's prudent to keep Ferrari on the watchlist and await a more favorable entry point in the market, especially for those seeking a greater margin of safety.

Company Overview

In my opinion, Ferrari's business model is a masterclass in balancing exclusivity with profitability. By intentionally limiting production, they create a sense of scarcity that not only maintains high resale values but also turns each car into a coveted item. This allows them to command premium prices, which in turn ensures high margins. The brand's involvement in Formula 1 racing serves a dual purpose: it acts as a high-profile marketing platform and also as a testing ground for engineering innovations that eventually make their way into consumer models.

When it comes to competition, brands like Lamborghini and Porsche offer similar high-performance vehicles, but none have the same blend of history, prestige, and engineering excellence that Ferrari offers. This gives Ferrari a competitive edge that is hard to replicate. Moreover, the company's foray into hybrid and electric vehicles shows strategic foresight. In a world increasingly concerned with sustainability, this move positions Ferrari well for future market shifts, while potentially attracting a new, eco-conscious consumer base.

Scarcity Will Keep Margins High

In my view, scarcity is central to Ferrari's business model and high profit margins. By limiting vehicle production each year, Ferrari maintains exclusivity, which increases demand and allows for high pricing, often above production costs. This is supported by a supply chain and production process focused on quality. The scarcity approach also extends to limited-edition models and merchandise, which often sell out quickly, adding more high-margin revenue. This strategy benefits resale values, making Ferrari cars appealing in the secondary market.

As the company has scaled-increasing car shipments from 7,195 in 2011 to 11,155 in 2021-demand continues to exceed supply. This is evident in the company's growing operating margins, which went from 15.4% in 2014 to 23% in 2022. This suggests that Ferrari has balanced increased production with maintaining brand exclusivity and profitability. The strength and scalability of Ferrari's model indicate a strong market for luxury sports cars and a business model suited for long-term success.

Demand To Keep Growing

The rise of global wealth, particularly in emerging markets like China, is a significant growth driver for luxury brands like Ferrari. Boston Consulting Group's 2023 Chinese Future Consumers Report sheds light on this trend, highlighting that China's middle and upper classes are expected to grow by over 80 million people from 2022 to 2030. Remarkably, this affluent demographic will account for 40% of China's total population, with 70% residing in third or lower-tier cities. This burgeoning wealth creates a ripe market for high-end products, including luxury cars. China is already a major player in the luxury market and is expected to account for 25% of the global luxury market by 2025. For Ferrari, this presents a golden opportunity to tap into a rapidly expanding consumer base that has the financial means to afford its vehicles, thereby driving demand and potentially boosting sales in a significant way.

In my view, Ferrari is well-placed to benefit from the growing electric vehicle trend. The company's Q2 2023 data, showing that hybrid shipments accounted for over 40% of total shipments, supports this. This suggests that Ferrari is successfully adding electric technology to its cars without losing performance or luxury, key aspects of its brand. The move to hybrids serves as a step toward full electric vehicles, letting the company adapt to market changes. As global focus on sustainability grows, Ferrari's investment in hybrid and electric technology aligns with consumer preferences and gives the brand a competitive edge in the automotive market.

A Brand Resilient to Inflation

In my opinion, Ferrari's brand attributes and customer demographics make it particularly resistant to inflationary pressures. According to Forbes, the average Ferrari owner has a net worth of $9.4 million, although this figure is likely skewed upwards as it only considers the richest 100 Ferrari owners. A more comprehensive study by Experian found the average household income of Ferrari owners to be $511,000. These statistics point to a customer base that is largely insulated from the immediate impacts of inflation, given their substantial financial resources.

Unlike mass-market automakers, Ferrari operates in a niche where consumers are willing to pay a premium for the value they perceive in the brand. This value is not just about the car's performance or aesthetics but also the scarcity and status that come with owning a Ferrari. Because of this, the company has significant pricing power, allowing it to pass on increased costs to the consumer without significantly affecting demand.

In essence, Ferrari's brand positioning creates a sort of "economic moat," insulating it from the price sensitivities that many other companies face during inflationary periods. Its customer base, largely composed of high-net-worth individuals, views a Ferrari not just as a vehicle but as an investment or a status symbol. For these consumers, the decision to purchase a Ferrari is less influenced by price and more by the unique value proposition that the brand offers. This allows Ferrari to raise prices in line with inflation without the risk of alienating its core customer base, thereby maintaining profitability.

Strong Capital Allocation

In my view, Ferrari's management excels in capital allocation, shown by a consistent ROIC ranging between 15-30%. This high ROIC indicates effective use of capital for growth, a metric often linked with long-term shareholder value.

Since 2018, the company has engaged in share repurchases, reducing the share count from 189.39 million to 182.25 million in the last twelve months, a decrease of about 3.8%. This enhances earnings per share and signals management's confidence in the company's value. Notably, Ferrari does not pay a dividend, a decision that aligns with its high ROIC. The absence of a dividend suggests a strategy to reinvest earnings for higher returns, maximizing shareholder value.

Financial Analysis

In my view, from 2018 to 2023, Ferrari has shown solid financial performance, note all aforementioned financials are in US dollars. The company's revenue increased from 3918.34 million in 2018 to $6,024.11 million in the last 12 months, with a CAGR of about 9%.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also improved, moving from $4.74 in 2018 to $6.44 in the last twelve months. This suggests that the company has been effective in turning revenue into profit.

As for liquidity, the latest quarterly report shows cash and cash equivalents of $1,211.74 million. The company's total debt is $2,822.47 million, which seems manageable given that the debt is less than three years' worth of free cash flow. The current ratio is 2.93, generally seen as a positive sign of the company's short-term financial health. In my opinion, the management team at Ferrari has been responsible in handling debt, as most of the debt has been spread over a range of maturity dates and does not appear to be an issue.

Looking at the short term, I expect the rest of the year to be strong given the latest upgraded 2023 guidance, despite the macro-economic challenges that other auto manufacturers have faced in 2023 due to higher interest rates and inflation.

In the long term, Ferrari's focus on electric and hybrid vehicles and effective capital allocation strategies, including high ROIC and share repurchases, position it well for sustainable growth. The company's unique brand strength, resilience to economic fluctuations, and strategic reinvestment approach make it a compelling investment for long-term value creation.

Valuation

In my opinion, valuation should be a comparison between the market capitalization and the underlying business fundamentals, including future earnings. One method I find useful for this is a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. As of Q2 2023, RACE's current TTM Cashflow per Share is $6.89. I anticipate an annual growth rate of 9% for RACE's Cashflow per Share over the next five years. Taking this growth into account, the projected cash flow per share for RACE by Q2 2028 would be $10.60.

Using an exit multiple of 35, which is based on a multiple close to RACE's average price-to-free-cash-flow ratio over the past decade, the estimated price target for the stock in five years would be $388.37. Therefore, if you invest in RACE at its current share price of $299.05, the expected Compound Annual Growth Rate would be 6% over the next five years, based on these calculations.

While Ferrari boasts a robust brand and potential for further growth, I believe current investor expectations may be too optimistic to provide a reasonable margin of safety. The company's projected 6% compound annual growth rate over the next five years appears insufficient, especially when compared to the over 4% yield of the U.S. 5-year treasury bond. Additionally, the valuation model's use of a 35x multiple raises concerns; any contraction in this multiple could lead to significant downside risk for investors. Given these considerations, I'll keep Ferrari on my watchlist, awaiting a more advantageous entry point in the market.

Conclusion

Ferrari's business model, characterized by scarcity and scaling, continues to drive high margins and robust demand. This unique approach, coupled with the company's strategic pivot towards electric vehicles and the growing affluence in markets like China, positions Ferrari for future growth. Moreover, the brand's affluent customer base, coupled with its reputation and exclusivity, renders it highly resilient to inflationary pressures, setting it apart from many other companies.

However, the cautious note in the analysis lies in Ferrari's projected 6% Compound Annual Growth Rate over the next five years, which may not meet the expectations of all investors, particularly when compared to alternative investments. Furthermore, the reliance on a 35x multiple in the valuation model introduces a degree of risk, as any contraction in this multiple could lead to potential downside risks for investors.

Considering these factors, Ferrari appears to be a watchlist candidate for those who believe the current valuation and growth prospects may not offer an adequate margin of safety.