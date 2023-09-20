Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHD Vs. DJD: 2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs, One Clear Winner, Zero Hype Concerns

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SCHD and DJD are two high-yielding dividend ETFs that hold high-quality blue chip stocks and trade at similar valuations: approximately 17x forward earnings and 13x trailing cash flow.
  • However, SCHD has a far superior track record on performance and dividend growth. Since 2016, it's beat DJD by 34.44% and delivered an impressive 16.19% dividend CAGR.
  • SCHD has also raised dividends for 11 straight years, eighth-best in a pool of 850 U.S. Equity ETFs. Meanwhile, DJD's dividend declined in 2021, ending its two-year streak.
  • I've previously asked readers to temper short-term expectations for SCHD based on weak earnings growth rates. However, DJD barely breaks even on this metric, and only seems suitable for when growth completely falls out of favor.
  • This article also addresses an argument that SCHD is overhyped. Essentially, analysts using hype as a basis to avoid SCHD misunderstand how ETFs operate, and I'll provide several price and technical metrics to demonstrate why hype is not a concern in this case.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

stack of silver coins with the chart in Passive income financial concept and financial investment business stock growth. finance freedom concept.

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Article Purpose

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) and the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD), two high-yielding dividend ETFs that have put

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.14K Followers

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, SCHD, MSFT, KO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

k
kedzie114
Today, 10:59 AM
Comments (509)
SCHD divi payable Sept. 25: $0.6545
R
Ron1634
Today, 10:56 AM
Comments (2.81K)
Distribution growth for the 3 quarters of 2023 (YTD) compared to 2022
SCHD = 3%
DJD = 18%
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.