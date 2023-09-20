Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Realty Income: It Is Not A Fixed-Income Investment

Sep. 20, 2023 10:49 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)1 Comment
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Realty Income Corporation's year-to-date slump is a reminder that the REIT is not a risk-off investment.
  • Although Realty Income completed high-yielding acquisitions during Q2, Realty Income's cost of capital is increasing significantly, somewhat eroding the benefits arising from high-cap rate acquisitions.
  • The Bellagio acquisition is opaque. However, its past cap rate and low escalation agreements provide little encouragement.
  • Realty Income Corporation is a spectacular dividend growth asset; however, do not underestimate the REIT's vulnerability to tail risk.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Factor Investing Hub get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Bellagio Hotel Casino, featured with its world famous fountain show

travelview

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), otherwise known as "the monthly dividend company," has provided solid returns to its shareholders since listing as a public REIT in 1994. However, I think the vehicle's approximate 15% year-to-date drawdown has reminded many

Looking for structured portfolio ideas? Members of The Factor Investing Hub receive access to advanced asset pricing models. Learn More >>>

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.29K Followers

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: Global Equities, Fixed Income, ETFs, and REITs.

Methods: Factor Analysis, Fundamental, Valuation, Street Gossip, and Common Sense.

Our work on Seeking Alpha consists of independent research and not financial advice.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

M
2MuchDebt
Today, 11:08 AM
Comments (1.29K)
At this point, O has priced in a significant amount of negativity and the margin of loss (downside) from its current price is small compared to the future upside gain and dividends paid in the future. Depends on your investment horizon, but if you're investing for at least a few years from now O should be a solid income investment for years to come.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.