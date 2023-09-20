travelview

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), otherwise known as "the monthly dividend company," has provided solid returns to its shareholders since listing as a public REIT in 1994. However, I think the vehicle's approximate 15% year-to-date drawdown has reminded many that Realty Income is not a fixed-income investment; instead, the REIT possesses price risk associated with cyclical swings in the economy.

Today's article is about outlining a few overlooked risk factors instead of opining on Realty Income's price trajectory. Additionally, the vehicle's long-term risk profile is assessed.

Without further ado, let's traverse into the analysis.

Data by YCharts

Recent Events

Latest Capital Raise: Equity

Realty Income Corporation raised a significant amount of capital in recent months. By blending an equity and debt raise, Realty Income was able to realize an influx of over $4.3 billion, with debt offerings spanning approximately 49% of the raise.

The REIT's $2.2 billion equity offering was "at the market" at a weighted average price of $61.89, which is above O's current price of $54 (at the time of writing this article).

As discussed in one of our previous articles, this REIT is heavily committed to dividends and acquisitions; as such, it is not surprising to see an additional equity offering. However, we do not see the equity offering as a substantial risk as we believe 1) Realty Income's recent drawdown shows the market has already priced the offering, and 2) The offering has no contractual liabilities attached to it.

Latest Capital Raise: Debt

Although we aren't overly concerned by Realty Income's equity offering, we think its most recent debt offerings will pose a few headwinds. Sure, much of it might already be priced by the market; however, ongoing liabilities and disinflation are additional concerns.

Let's run through the offerings.

April 2023: Realty Income Corporation issued $400 million in senior unsecured notes at a rate of 4.7% due December 2028. Additionally, the REIT issued $600 million in senior unsecured notes at a rate of 4.90% due in December 2033.

Realty Income Corporation issued $400 million in senior unsecured notes at a rate of 4.7% due December 2028. Additionally, the REIT issued $600 million in senior unsecured notes at a rate of 4.90% due in December 2033. July 2023: Realty Income Corporation issued €550.0 million of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due July 2030, accompanied by €550.0 million of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due July 2034.

If we look at Realty Income's second-quarter debt structure, it is evident that its latest offerings were priced above historical averages. Of course, the raise can be somewhat justified by $3.1 billion in Q2 acquisitions with an average cash capitalization rate of 6.9%; nevertheless, raising the basis cost of your debt is risky during an uncertain time for the economy.

Debt Summary (Realty Income Corporation)

In summary, as illustrated by its CAPM, Realty Income Corporation's equity risk premium is still above its pre-covid levels, and, in our view, expensive capital raises won't do it any good.

Data by YCharts

Portfolio Changes

During its second quarter, Realty Income Corporation completed roughly $2.75 billion in brownfield acquisitions and set out an additional $334 million for greenfield developments.

As visible in the following diagram, the majority of the acquisitions are within the U.S.; however, what isn't shown is that 92.4% of the new acquisitions pertain to retail tenants, while 7.6% are industrial tenants (by value).

Investments and Dispositions (Realty Income Corporation)

At face value, these leases have compelling going-in capitalization rates, especially considering that roughly 26% of the new contractual rent is investment-grade. Moreover, the lease terms are attractive as they exceed the REIT's existing average lease term of 9.6 years.

However, despite the allure of the new acquisitions, continuous disinflation and rising credit risk within the U.S. raises counterparty risk. Sure, O has an occupancy rate of 99%, meaning it is under no pressure from a portfolio perspective. However, the high occupancy is currently priced by the capital markets, and ongoing credit risk and disinflation might cause investors to look at matters slightly differently.

The diagram below juxtaposes REIT cap rates and the state of today's credit market.

Realty Income

The Bellagio

Details

Realty Income Corporation recently structured a $950 million deal to acquire a share in the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

The deal includes the following.

$300 million will be invested in ordinary shares as a means to acquire 21.9% indirect ownership.

$650 million will be invested to acquire yield-bearing preferred shares, with the yield yet to be confirmed.

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. will retain 73.1% indirect interest, while MGM Resorts (MGM) will retain 5%.

The Bellagio's lease agreement is visible in the diagram below. Just note that the escalation for phases two and three will be at the higher of 2% or CPI, with ceilings at 3% and 4% in the respective periods.

Phase Term (years) Escalation 1 6 2% 2 7 - 16 2% to 3% 3 17 - 26 2% to 4% Click to enlarge

Source: Realty Income Trust (Bellagio Lease Agreement)

Commentary: Our Take

The potential of the Bellagio deal is somewhat unclear. I had to dial back to 2019 to find the asset's implied capitalization rate, which back then stood at 5.7%.

This deal seems slightly underwhelming if we assume a similar cap rate as before and incorporate the contractual escalations into the analysis. Of course, much of Realty Income's exposure is via preferred shares, meaning credit rating is in focus instead of real cash flows. Nonetheless, we think a significant amount of royalties will need to be earned and passed through Realty Income's ordinary shares for this acquisition to make sense.

Dividends Vs. Price Risk

Realty Income Corporation is a fantastic dividend asset to own, and, I am certainly not going to dispute that. I mean, continuous monthly dividends paired with 122 hikes since 1994 spells consistency. Additionally, it has to be said that a 5-year average yield-on-cost of 5.34% is immaculate.

Seeking Alpha

Despite Realty Income's sublime dividend profile, I feel that too many investors treat the asset as a fixed-income investment.

As illustrated in the next chart, the vehicle's value-at-risk exceeds the SPY's (SPY) by 1.23x, suggesting it is sensitive to tail risk and not necessarily a safe investment during turbulent economic times.

In addition, I would like to highlight the frequency of Realty Income's capital raises and the possibility that much of its dividends are paid from external raises instead of organic growth (just food for thought without any solid claims made).

YCharts, Seeking Alpha

Final Thoughts

Realty Income Corporation is a solid REIT; however, we think investors tend to underestimate the vehicle's price risk and overemphasize its dividend consistency.

Furthermore, short-term risks have emerged, namely an elevated capital structure base and an opaque acquisition of the Bellagio. As such, we urge investors to avoid overcommitting to Realty Income Corporation.