UAW Strike Against Detroit Helps Toyota Motor Stock

Sep. 20, 2023 10:53 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)F
Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.17K Followers

Summary

  • The United Auto Workers union strike against GM, Ford, and Stellantis shows no signs of early resolution.
  • Toyota stands to benefit from the strike, as it may hurt the standing of rival automakers and lead to lost sales and profit.
  • Consumers are divided, with some supporting the strike and others opposing it due to the macroeconomic damage it could cause.

On a Strike sign in red and white poster

tillsonburg

Less than one week into the United Auto Workers union strike against General Motors Co. (GM), Ford Motor Co. (F) and Stellantis N.V. (STLA), nothing

This article was written by

I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

c
360carguy
Today, 11:09 AM
Premium
Comments (51)
Nobody ever went broke betting on the big red machine that is Toyota. I hold large positions in Toyota, Tesla and Stellantis. All are contributing well over the past year. I am long hold on all.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Sucks profile picture
Scotts Miracle-Gro Sucks
Today, 10:57 AM
Comments (2.75K)
Tesla, Honda, and Toyota should be the only car companies the US really needs
