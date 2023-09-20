Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple's Growth Threatened: Beijing And iPhone 15 Launch Excitement Absent

Sep. 20, 2023 11:26 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)TSM, TSMWF, SPY, BRK.A, BRK.B5 Comments
Nathan Aisenstadt
Nathan Aisenstadt
4.5K Followers

Summary

  • In September 2023, the clouds around Apple, Warren Buffett's top pick, continue to thicken.
  • At the beginning of September 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported that the government led by General Secretary Xi Jinping banned civil servants from using iPhones.
  • On September 12, 2023, the iPhone 15 series was introduced, disappointing us with the lack of revolutionary changes in its design compared to the previous generation.
  • The continuation of the successful Ukrainian counter-offensive and the deterioration of the geopolitical situation around Nagorno-Karabakh will continue to weaken Russia’s weight in the international arena.
  • We continue our analytics coverage of Apple with a "hold" rating for the next 12 months, but based on the above factors and technical analysis, we expect its share price to fall to $160-$161 by the end of 2023.
Диета или хорошее здоровье концепции. Молодая женщина пытается выбрать между яблоком и пончиком

dima_sidelnikov/iStock via Getty Images

In 10 days, the third quarter of 2023 ends, marking a period filled with significant events that will continue to substantially influence Apple's financial position (NASDAQ:AAPL). The iPhone, which revolutionized the global smartphone market in 2007, continues to generate the lion's

This article was written by

Nathan Aisenstadt
Nathan Aisenstadt
4.5K Followers
I am an independent research analyst focused on finding undervalued assets with above-average growth rates and developments that can dramatically improve the company's financial position. When investing, I use medium-term and long-term trading strategies that take into account psychological and behavioral variables and are able to mitigate the risks associated with macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.The main sectors of analysis are industrials, materials, crypto, and healthcare.When analyzing assets in the healthcare sector, in addition to examining their financial position, I delve into the safety and efficacy data of the company's product candidates from preclinical and clinical studies, allowing me to evaluate their commercial prospects. While the education received at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem contributes to a comprehensive and detailed analysis of biotechnological and physicochemical processes used in the production of goods in the agricultural, oil and gas, and chemical industries. As a result, it allows me to find the most promising assets in a rapidly changing market and publish meaningful articles on Seeking Alpha.My e-mail for any questions and suggestions: aisenathan@gmail.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article may not take into account all the risks and catalysts for the stocks described in it. Any part of this analytical article is provided for informational purposes only, and does not constitute an individual investment recommendation, investment idea, advice, offer to buy or sell securities, or other financial instruments. The completeness and accuracy of the information in the analytical article are not guaranteed. If any fundamental criteria or events change in the future, I do not assume any obligation to update this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Nathan Aisenstadt
Nathan Aisenstadt
Article Update Today, 11:28 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (829)
Greetings.

Thank you for reading our article and following us. We appreciate it. As promised, we began to publish an analysis of the companies from the list. We will post articles about Bitcoin, AMD and Merck in the next two days.

Thank you all again.
W
WEareBELGIUM
Today, 12:08 PM
Comments (1.46K)
Thank you so much for’that amazing article.

The iPhone 15 cycle is going to be very strong. Early pro critics show that despite the apparent absence of notable new features, those are very real once you hold the pro lines in your hands.

Mark my words. Massive success for this cycle.

Ps : no one cares about the conflict in Europe that started 18 months ago. It is here to stay. But living is not waiting.
OverTheHorizon
OverTheHorizon
Today, 11:43 AM
Premium
Comments (11.8K)
Upgrade cycles over—now what?
falamanki
falamanki
Today, 11:32 PM
Premium
Comments (36)
interesting read, but this article is all about short term thinking. cash pile, buybacks/dividends, new products in the pipeline, etc. is what matters most. it is not the next iphone which matters. my two cents.
Nathan Aisenstadt
Nathan Aisenstadt
Today, 11:54 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (829)
@falamanki Greetings.

Thanks for your thoughts and comment.
