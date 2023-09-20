fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Five9

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) provides cloud-based contact center software and solutions to businesses worldwide.

The company is seeing increased interest from large enterprises and for its AI-enabled capabilities.

However, revenue growth is expected to decline, and the firm continues to produce material operating losses.

My outlook on Five9, Inc. is Neutral [Hold] for the near term.

Five9 Overview And Market

San Ramon, California-based Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 to provide contact center software and related services to businesses in the United States and abroad.

The firm is headed by Chairman and CEO Mike Burkland, who has been with the company since 2008. He is also a board member of various technology companies.

The company’s primary offering categories include the following:

Customer service

Marketing

Sales

APIs and virtual agents.

The firm acquires customers across multiple industries and aims its products at small, medium and large enterprises.

Larger firms are targeted via a direct sales effort, while smaller companies are marketed to more via self-service actions.

According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the global contact center software market was estimated at $28.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to exceed $156 billion by 2030.

This represents a very strong forecast CAGR of 23.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The main driver for this expected growth is the increasing adoption of "cloud-based and virtual contact center solutions to achieve better business continuity."

Also, the chart below shows the relatively strong historical and estimated future growth trajectory of the U.S. contact center software market through 2030:

U.S. Contact Center Software Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants in the cloud contact center software market include:

8X8

Ameyo

Amtelco

Aspect Software

Avoxi

Cisco Systems

Enghouse Interactive

LiveVox

Genesys

Microsoft

NEC

Nice

SAP SE

Talkdesk

Twilio

UiPath

Unify

VCC Live.

Five9’s Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has continued to rise; Operating income by quarter has remained materially negative and has trended lower in recent quarters:

Total Revenue and Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has trended slightly higher recently; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have produced no discernible trend.

Gross Profit Margin and Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have fluctuated and remained materially negative, as the chart shows here:

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

In the past 12 months, FIVN’s stock price has dropped 18.32% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s (IGV) rise of 33.29%:

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

For balance sheet results, the firm ended the quarter with $659.8 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $740.4 million in total debt, of which $0.2 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $84.1 million, during which capital expenditures were $34.4 million. The company paid a hefty $192.2 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, the highest trailing twelve-month figure in the past eleven quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Five9

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 5.5 Enterprise Value / EBITDA NM Price / Sales 5.4 Revenue Growth Rate 21.1% Net Income Margin -10.1% EBITDA % -3.7% Market Capitalization $4,630,000,000 Enterprise Value $4,680,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $118,530,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$1.20 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

As a reference, a relevant though much smaller partial public comparable would be LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (LVOX):

Metric [TTM] LiveVox Five9 Variance Enterprise Value / Sales 2.1 5.5 157.5% Enterprise Value / EBITDA NM NM --% Revenue Growth Rate 12.3% 21.1% 71.2% Net Income Margin -18.6% -10.1% --% Operating Cash Flow -$13,300,000 $118,530,000 --% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

FIVN’s most recent unadjusted Rule of 40 calculation was 17.4% as of Q2 2023’s results, so the firm is in need of improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) Q2 2023 Revenue Growth % 21.1% EBITDA % -3.7% Total 17.4% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

Sentiment Analysis

The chart below presents a sentiment analysis of FIVN’s most recent quarterly earnings call, for the keyword terms indicated.

Earnings Transcript Key Terms Frequency (Seeking Alpha)

Analysts asked management about the large enterprise pipeline, how AI is impacting their activity and the opportunity from the recent Aceyus acquisition.

Management responded that the large enterprise pipeline is very strong, with record levels of RFPs.

AI technologies are demanded by 80% of new large deals, although the AI-specific revenue contribution is still small as customers are focused on initial use cases.

The Aceyus deal promises to facilitate data integration, strengthening the firm’s ability to compete for larger deals that require significant data migration capabilities.

SEMRush's website traffic monitoring shows that the company website has seen relatively stable traffic over the past two-year period:

Five9.com Organic Traffic History (SEMRush)

Commentary On Five9

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q2 2023’s results, management highlighted the "particularly strong quarter for new logo bookings" for its Intelligent CX platform.

Management believes we are only 20% finished with the transition of the customer base from on-premises to the cloud, so there is a lot of runway ahead.

Companies are continuing to pursue digital transformation initiatives, with AI-enabled technologies playing a more prominent role.

The company's dollar-based retention rate [LTM] was 112%. This was a sequential decline of 2% due to "ongoing macro headwinds causing subdued growth in our installed base."

Notably, management guided for further "minor weakness" in dollar retention rate until "macro conditions improve."

Total revenue for Q2 2023 rose 17.7% year-over-year, while gross profit margin slid by 0.2%.

Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased by 0.8% YoY, and operating losses worsened by 16.7% to $24.4 million loss for the quarter.

The company's financial position is reasonably strong, with ample liquidity but significant long-term debt. Free cash flow has been very good.

Five9’s Rule of 40 performance has been only moderate and in need of significant improvement on an unadjusted basis.

Looking ahead, 2023 revenue is expected to rise by about 16.8% over 2022.

If achieved, this would represent a material decline in revenue growth rate versus 2022’s growth rate of 27.8% over 2021.

In the past twelve months, the firm's EV/Sales valuation multiple has varied widely but has dropped a net of 32.4 over the period, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below:

EV/Sales Multiple History (Seeking Alpha)

A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include stronger AI-related interest, dragging customers and prospects over the ‘finish line’ to finalizing purchase decisions.

However, companies who sell into the enterprise are noting longer sales cycle periods as larger enterprises are taking a longer time to make purchase decisions amid uncertainty over macroeconomic conditions.

Also, firms are focused more on near-term requirements rather than discretionary projects and purchases.

Five9’s revenue growth is also declining, and the firm hasn’t made any progress toward operating breakeven, which the stock market has punished in a rising cost of capital environment.

Given these considerations, my outlook on Five9, Inc. is Neutral [Hold] for the near term.