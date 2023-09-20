Five9 Gains Interest From Enterprises But Operating Losses Worsen
Summary
- Five9, Inc. provides cloud-based contact center software and solutions to businesses worldwide.
- The company is experiencing increased interest from large enterprises and for its AI-enabled capabilities.
- However, revenue growth is expected to decline, and the company continues to produce operating losses.
- I'm Neutral [Hold] on Five9, Inc. for the near term.
A Quick Take On Five9
Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) provides cloud-based contact center software and solutions to businesses worldwide.
The company is seeing increased interest from large enterprises and for its AI-enabled capabilities.
However, revenue growth is expected to decline, and the firm continues to produce material operating losses.
My outlook on Five9, Inc. is Neutral [Hold] for the near term.
Five9 Overview And Market
San Ramon, California-based Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 to provide contact center software and related services to businesses in the United States and abroad.
The firm is headed by Chairman and CEO Mike Burkland, who has been with the company since 2008. He is also a board member of various technology companies.
The company’s primary offering categories include the following:
Customer service
Marketing
Sales
APIs and virtual agents.
The firm acquires customers across multiple industries and aims its products at small, medium and large enterprises.
Larger firms are targeted via a direct sales effort, while smaller companies are marketed to more via self-service actions.
According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the global contact center software market was estimated at $28.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to exceed $156 billion by 2030.
This represents a very strong forecast CAGR of 23.9% from 2023 to 2030.
The main driver for this expected growth is the increasing adoption of "cloud-based and virtual contact center solutions to achieve better business continuity."
Also, the chart below shows the relatively strong historical and estimated future growth trajectory of the U.S. contact center software market through 2030:
Major competitive or other industry participants in the cloud contact center software market include:
8X8
Ameyo
Amtelco
Aspect Software
Avoxi
Cisco Systems
Enghouse Interactive
LiveVox
Genesys
Microsoft
NEC
Nice
SAP SE
Talkdesk
Twilio
UiPath
Unify
VCC Live.
Five9’s Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has continued to rise; Operating income by quarter has remained materially negative and has trended lower in recent quarters:
Gross profit margin by quarter has trended slightly higher recently; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have produced no discernible trend.
Earnings per share (Diluted) have fluctuated and remained materially negative, as the chart shows here:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, FIVN’s stock price has dropped 18.32% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s (IGV) rise of 33.29%:
For balance sheet results, the firm ended the quarter with $659.8 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $740.4 million in total debt, of which $0.2 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $84.1 million, during which capital expenditures were $34.4 million. The company paid a hefty $192.2 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, the highest trailing twelve-month figure in the past eleven quarters.
Valuation And Other Metrics For Five9
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
5.5
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
NM
|
Price / Sales
|
5.4
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
21.1%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-10.1%
|
EBITDA %
|
-3.7%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$4,630,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$4,680,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$118,530,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$1.20
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
As a reference, a relevant though much smaller partial public comparable would be LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (LVOX):
|
Metric [TTM]
|
LiveVox
|
Five9
|
Variance
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
2.1
|
5.5
|
157.5%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
NM
|
NM
|
--%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
12.3%
|
21.1%
|
71.2%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-18.6%
|
-10.1%
|
--%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$13,300,000
|
$118,530,000
|
--%
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
FIVN’s most recent unadjusted Rule of 40 calculation was 17.4% as of Q2 2023’s results, so the firm is in need of improvement in this regard, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted)
|
Q2 2023
|
Revenue Growth %
|
21.1%
|
EBITDA %
|
-3.7%
|
Total
|
17.4%
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Sentiment Analysis
The chart below presents a sentiment analysis of FIVN’s most recent quarterly earnings call, for the keyword terms indicated.
Analysts asked management about the large enterprise pipeline, how AI is impacting their activity and the opportunity from the recent Aceyus acquisition.
Management responded that the large enterprise pipeline is very strong, with record levels of RFPs.
AI technologies are demanded by 80% of new large deals, although the AI-specific revenue contribution is still small as customers are focused on initial use cases.
The Aceyus deal promises to facilitate data integration, strengthening the firm’s ability to compete for larger deals that require significant data migration capabilities.
SEMRush's website traffic monitoring shows that the company website has seen relatively stable traffic over the past two-year period:
Commentary On Five9
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q2 2023’s results, management highlighted the "particularly strong quarter for new logo bookings" for its Intelligent CX platform.
Management believes we are only 20% finished with the transition of the customer base from on-premises to the cloud, so there is a lot of runway ahead.
Companies are continuing to pursue digital transformation initiatives, with AI-enabled technologies playing a more prominent role.
The company's dollar-based retention rate [LTM] was 112%. This was a sequential decline of 2% due to "ongoing macro headwinds causing subdued growth in our installed base."
Notably, management guided for further "minor weakness" in dollar retention rate until "macro conditions improve."
Total revenue for Q2 2023 rose 17.7% year-over-year, while gross profit margin slid by 0.2%.
Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased by 0.8% YoY, and operating losses worsened by 16.7% to $24.4 million loss for the quarter.
The company's financial position is reasonably strong, with ample liquidity but significant long-term debt. Free cash flow has been very good.
Five9’s Rule of 40 performance has been only moderate and in need of significant improvement on an unadjusted basis.
Looking ahead, 2023 revenue is expected to rise by about 16.8% over 2022.
If achieved, this would represent a material decline in revenue growth rate versus 2022’s growth rate of 27.8% over 2021.
In the past twelve months, the firm's EV/Sales valuation multiple has varied widely but has dropped a net of 32.4 over the period, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below:
A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include stronger AI-related interest, dragging customers and prospects over the ‘finish line’ to finalizing purchase decisions.
However, companies who sell into the enterprise are noting longer sales cycle periods as larger enterprises are taking a longer time to make purchase decisions amid uncertainty over macroeconomic conditions.
Also, firms are focused more on near-term requirements rather than discretionary projects and purchases.
Five9’s revenue growth is also declining, and the firm hasn’t made any progress toward operating breakeven, which the stock market has punished in a rising cost of capital environment.
Given these considerations, my outlook on Five9, Inc. is Neutral [Hold] for the near term.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
