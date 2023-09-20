BING-JHEN HONG

TSMC (NYSE:TSM) stock is down around 17% from its 52-week high reached in mid-June 2023. While the stock rallied strongly in the first half of this year amid the AI-related excitement, the company continues to feel pressure from weaker macroeconomic conditions. Nonetheless, TSMC remains strongly positioned to capitalize on the AI opportunity ahead. Nexus Research assigns a ‘buy’ rating to the stock.

TSMC continues to deal with short-term pain amid weakness in the PC and smartphone market. In fact, TSMC recently delayed deliveries of vital chip equipment needed to expand chip production capacity, citing a weak economic outlook.

As the main foundry supplier to Nvidia (NVDA), investors are looking for AI-related growth from TSMC, but were put off by CEO C. C. Wei’s guidance on the last earnings call:

“Moving into third quarter 2023. While we have recently observed an increase in AI-related demand, it is not enough to offset the overall cyclicality of our business.”

TSMC stock has declined by 14% since reporting Q2 earnings in July.

Digging a bit deeper into TSMC’s AI-driven business, the CEO shared that currently server AI processors only made up around 6% of company-wide revenue, but project that this contribution will grow at a “50% CAGR in the next 5 years and increase to low teens percent of our revenue”.

Given that we are in the early stages of the AI revolution, it is mainly the world’s data centers that are being transformed in terms of being equipped with adequate AI infrastructure, including AI chips. Business from data centers is considered part of the ‘High Performance Computing’ platform, as per TSM’s earnings reports. This platform made up 44% of total revenue last quarter. Note that use-cases like 5G and gaming are also part of the ‘High Performance Computing’ segment.

CEO C. C. Wei went on to say:

“The sensible [ph] need for energy-efficient computation is starting from data centers, and we expect [indiscernible] proliferate to edge and devices of time, which will further long term, which will drive further long-term opportunities. We have already embedded a certain assumption for AI demand into our long-term CapEx and growth forecast.”

As AI inevitably transforms other tech segments outside of data centers, such as smartphones, PCs and edge computing devices, it should indeed broaden the revenue opportunities for TSMC.

TSMC is certainly in a strong position to capitalize on the AI revolution, not least due to its most advanced manufacturing technology, the 3-nanometer node, which will ramp up in the second half of this year. CEO C. C. Wei shared that “AI application already adopting… our N3 technology node”, and that the company is “seeing robust demand for N3”.

However, note that TSMC is lagging foundry rival Samsung, which had introduced the 3-nanometer node in June 2022. This could limit TSMC’s pricing power to a certain extent, though the strong demand for the node should bolster TSMC’s negotiation power to support revenue growth.

Risks facing TSMC

Amid the ongoing AI revolution, investors have been concerned about limited manufacturing capacities, undermining the ability to fulfill the growing demand for AI chips. On the last earnings call, CEO C. C. Wei addressed this concern:

“For the AI, right now, we see a very strong demand, yes. For the [front-end] part, we don't have any problem to support. But for the back end, the advanced packaging side, especially for the cohorts, we do have some very tight capacity to - very hard to fulfill 100% of what customer needed. So we are working with customers for the short term to help them to fulfill the demand, but we are increasing our capacity as quickly as possible. And we expect these tightening will be released in next year, probably towards the end of next year. But in between, we're still working closely with our customers to support their growth.”

So what is he referring to by ‘front-end’ and ‘back-end’? Well this refers to two different stages of the production process. Front-end manufacturing refers to the process of creating the transistors and other circuit elements on a silicon wafer. If that sounds complex, that’s because it is. The important thing to note is that the front-end of chip manufacturing process is considered more technologically challenging than the back-end. So the fact that TSMC has been able to manage the most complicated part of the process is a notable strength.

But that does not mean that the back-end process is not as vital to the manufacturing process. Back-end manufacturing refers to the process of packaging the finished chips and preparing them for shipment. This includes steps such as dicing, bonding, and testing.

To address the tight capacity that TSMC is facing on the back-end, the foundry giant revealed at the end of July that “TSMC plans to invest almost $90 billion New Taiwan dollars (about $2.87 billion) in an advanced chip packaging plant in Taiwan”.

In the meanwhile though, TSMC’s back-end manufacturing short-comings could advantage rivals that are trying to take market share from the foundry giant. Intel (INTC) is indeed striving to make a comeback, and its leadership in advanced packaging technology is a key competitive advantage it is trying to leverage in the AI race.

Furthermore, Intel has also secured priority access to ASML’s next high-NA EUV lithography machine edition, the TWINSCAN EXE:5200, which is expected to be delivered to the foundry rival in 2025. After years of lagging TSMC and Samsung, Intel is hoping to surpass the technological capabilities of its rivals by starting 18A node production in the second half of 2024, which is much more advanced than the 3- and 2-nanometer nodes.

If Intel can execute this plan successfully, it would indeed give it a significant lead over TSMC in the AI race. Note that the latest the TWINSCAN EXE:5200 EUV machine is the most ideal for 18A node production, but Intel is not waiting till 2025 to start this production. Intel plans to start using ASML's previous generation machines, the Twinscan NXE:3600D and NXE:3800E, to begin 18A node production in the second half of 2024.

Now this is a risky move. While these machines can be used for manufacturing chips at the 18A node, it does come with some limitations. There are good reasons behind why TSMC is not rushing into 18A node production with previous generation machines. The Twinscan NXE:3600D and NXE:3800E machines are not high-NA EUV machines, so they cannot create features as small as the TWINSCAN EXE:5200. Hence the endeavor of producing 18A node chips using these machines will be more cost intensive. Moreover, using these machines that are not as accurate as the TWINSCAN EXE:5200 indeed increases the risks of defects in production. Intel already has a track record of manufacturing woes, and this risky production strategy out of eagerness to win in the era of AI could indeed become costly for Intel.

The point is, TSMC investors should not be overly concerned by Intel’s hasty moves to conquer the AI chips manufacturing market. TSMC executives are taking a more prudent approach, with a focus on delivering high quality of production, to sustain its reputation and long-term customer relationships.

Nonetheless, it is important to acknowledge that Intel is making good progress in its efforts to catch up to TSMC, as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said earlier this year:

“You know that we also manufacture with Samsung, and we're open to manufacturing with Intel. Pat [Gelsinger] has said in the past that we're evaluating the process, and we recently received the test chip results of their next-generation process, and the results look good”

TSMC has enjoyed great market power as the world’s single most important chip manufacturer, with 55.5% market share last year.

International Data Corporation

Customers are indeed likely to diversify their supplier base to avoid over-dependency on TSMC. Hence, it could be challenging for TSMC to maintain its market share going forward amid intensifying competition, tempering revenue growth potential for investors.

Aside from avoiding giving too much market power to TSMC, customers will also want to diversify their supply chains given the intensifying Taiwan-China tensions. The majority of TSMC’s chip manufacturing still takes place in foundries based in Taiwan. If China were to invade Taiwan, it would halt all chip manufacturing operations there, and force customers to turn to competitors like Samsung and Intel.

That being said, TSMC has indeed started building foundries overseas in U.S. and Europe, which will subdue the impacts of any China war risk, to a certain extent. Nonetheless, this most likely won’t stop customers from diversifying their foundry suppliers, again tempering revenue and profit growth prospects for investors.

Financials & Valuation

Last quarter, TSMC’s gross profit margin declined to 54.10%, and the company is aiming for a 53% gross margin over the long-term.

Nexus Research, data from TSMC company filings

On the last earnings call, CFO Wendell Huang shared:

“In 2023, our gross margin faces challenges from lower capacity utilization due to semiconductor cyclicality, the ramp-up of N3, overseas fab expansion and inflationary costs, including higher utility costs in Taiwan.”

The weaker demand amid bleak macroeconomic conditions and higher inflationary costs are expected to continue weighing on TSMC’s financial performance over the next several quarters.

Though a key area of focus was the impact from the N3 node ramp-up in the second half, which the executives touched upon several times during the earnings call. The CFO added:

“We have just guided our third quarter gross margin to decline by 1.6 percentage points to 52.5% at the midpoint, primarily as the higher level of capacity utilization rate is offset by 2 to 3 percentage points margin dilution from the initial ramp-up of our 3-nanometer technology. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we expect the continued steep ramp-up of our 3-nanometer to dilute our fourth quarter gross margin by about 3 to 4 percentage points.”

For investors that are new to the chip manufacturing industry, one might ask why would the ramp-up of the 3-nanometer node dilute profit margins?

Firstly, the shift towards a more advanced node incurs investments in new equipment and processes, increasing manufacturing costs. Secondly, the ramp-up of a new technology also increases the chances of defects in wafers, this would be a loss to TSMC that would manifest in the form of higher costs per unit of output.

Usually, it takes about 2 years for TSMC to adjust its manufacturing processes for a new node to achieve cost efficiencies and maintain profit margins. But on the last earnings call, an interaction between an analyst and the CFO reveals that this time may be more challenging in terms of maintaining profit margins:

“Sunny Lin I have a quick follow-up on 3-nanometer profitability. And so Wendell has provided a pretty good insight about the dilution for 2024. But historically, a new node would take about 7 to 8 quarters to get to corporate average after mass production. I understand now corporate average gross margin is also higher. But any expectations that N3 will become in line with corporate average gross margin? … Wendell Huang Yes. Sunny, as I just mentioned, it's becoming more challenging for the leading nodes because of the process complexity increases a lot. It applies to N3. So it will be challenging for N3. And we actually mentioned that at the beginning of last year already, it will be challenging that for N3 to reach the corporate leverage in the - in 7 to 8 quarters time frame like before. Yes. But however, part of it is really because of the higher corporate margin that we currently have.”

Nonetheless, the CFO frequently cited TSMC’s pricing power, claiming that passing on any higher costs to the customers should allow TSMC to maintain a 53% gross margin over the long-term. TSMC has indeed proven the superiority of its manufacturing processes to deliver high-quality chips, which should support its pricing power in the AI revolution. Though as mentioned earlier, investors should keep in mind the intensifying competition which could indeed subdue TSMC’s pricing power to a certain extent.

Overall, despite the risks and challenges that TSMC faces, Nexus Research believes the stock is worth buying at around 18x forward earnings, which is notably lower than the 5yr average forward PE of almost 21.5x. For comparison, rival Intel is trading at around 60x forward earnings, whose AI-related advantages are debatable.

TSMC offers strong exposure to the AI revolution with a proven track record in high-quality chip manufacturing, all at a much more reasonable valuation of 18x.There is indeed the China-related risk weighing on the stock, hence Nexus Research has a cautious ‘buy’ rating on the stock while the company works to diversify its foundry locations around the world.