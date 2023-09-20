Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alpha Metallurgical Resources: Still Cheap And Returning 15%

Sep. 20, 2023 12:12 PM ETAlpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR)CTRYF
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
1.62K Followers

Summary

  • Alpha Metallurgical Resources has experienced a significant stock price increase of 48% since our bullish call was issued a few months ago.
  • Bullish factors, like AMR's strong financial performance and attractive capital return stack, still hold true.
  • However, we're becoming concerned about softening demand for AMR's end product, worsening global macro conditions, and the company's overbought stock.
  • Getting more cautious and selling put options on AMR shares is the best way to play this excellent company & generate cash-on-cash returns as a new investor.
Coal Train

traveler1116

A few months ago, we wrote an article titled "Alpha Metallurgical: Debt-Free And Printing Cash", where we issued a bullish call on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) stock, talking about how the company had undergone a number of changes

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AMR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

