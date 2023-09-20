Kobus Louw

Introduction

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has grown into a very large valuation at over $20 billion. Engaged in the insurance brokers market, BRO has a wide set of services and financial products available for both customers and clients. What has characterised the company in the last few years though must be the rapid expansion it has seen through acquisitions. The company has gained a reputation for acquiring solid companies and taking on decent amounts of leverage to integrate them. I think however that the market is overvaluing the company right now as it trades like a tech growth company almost. The shareholder value doesn't seem to be very present as the dividend yield is low and instead of buying back shares, the company is instead diluting.

Over the long term, I think that BRO could yield a decent return, but adding to a position or entering one right now doesn't seem to hold enough immediate upside potential. Given all that, I think BRO exhibited a hold rather than anything else for now.

Company Structure

BRO is a diverse company operating within the insurance industry. It encompasses various aspects of the insurance landscape, including insurance agency services, wholesale brokerage, and insurance programs and services. The company's primary mission is to market and provide insurance products and services to its diverse customer base, with a strong focus on catering to the needs of clients in the property, casualty, and employee benefits sectors. Through its comprehensive offerings, BRO strives to meet the insurance needs of individuals and businesses across various domains.

Q2 Results (Investor Presentation)

The last report managed to showcase another set of strong growth for the business and as it was back in July the share price has been on a steady trajectory upwards since then. The company grew the top line by over 24% YoY and the EBITDAC improved as well by 150bps. BRO acquired six new companies in the quarter, which has added $24 million in annual revenues. This is where the investment thesis circles around, BRO being able to continue driving strong and profitable acquisitions over the long term. The ROE for BRO is at 15.39% using the TTM results, above the 5-year average of 14.09%. Even with higher interest expenses as well, BRO has been able to achieve growing net income levels through the years, and that proves the resilience of the business model and the ability to hedge against lowered activity in the markets.

Company Expenses (Earnings Report)

On the expenses, side of things for BRO the employee compensation and benefits have been rising quite quickly YoY, around 20%, almost as quickly as the revenues. This I think is the result of wage inflation as more and more people are asking for raises and when demand is high for workers the result is often increased wages. I don't see this as a significant risk for BRO though as they have proven to be resilient through times of higher inflation, like recently.

Asset Base (Earnings Report)

On the asset side of things, BRO has continued to build up a strong set of cash to tap from. Down perhaps from December 31, 2022, BRO has consistently maintained levels above $600 million. This will help continue making the acquisitions possible. But supporting this is also the FCF margin of 18% which translates roughly to $730 million in FCF. This constant influx of readily available capital is making BRO also very flexible in adapting to rising interest rates or rising inflation, for example, as it's able to offset some of that.

Earnings Transcript

From the last earnings call back in July, the share price has rallied quite a lot. The CEO Powell Brown had some good comments to share from it that I wanted to include here.

"From our perspective, we remained active during the quarter of acquiring six great companies. We completed the acquisition of Highcourt Breckles, a retail agency, based in Canada; two acquisitions in the United States and three here in the United Kingdom. We announced in May, the pending acquisition of Kentro Capital Limited, which we announced - which we anticipate closing in the fourth quarter".

This is the bread and butter of BRO, acquiring companies and building out their portfolio even in times of difficult market conditions. I think that the third quarter of 2023 will showcase BRO doing the same thing. As they added $24 million in additional annual revenues, a consistent performance like that would almost solely yield strong single-digit top-line growth. The market seems to recognize this, given the p/s of 4.9 right now.

Risk Associated

Due to numerous acquisitions, the leverage ratio has seen a significant uptick. Presently, the ratio of net debt to EBITDAC stands at 3x, which is notably higher than the previous years when it remained below 2x. However, this surge in leverage does not pose an immediate concern, as the interest coverage remains more than adequate, boasting a comfortable 6x times coverage. Should the leverage ratio start to increase further in an effort from BRO to start growing more rapidly again, I fear that it could result in the share price dropping to reflect this new set of risks with the company.

Debt Levels (Seeking Alpha)

Besides the rising debt levels, I think that BRO also shows some risks in the shape of the sheer valuation. If BRO were to showcase a lack of growth or momentum in coming quarterly reports, I think it's likely to assume a significant share price correction. It's up nearly 50% from the lows back in March this year. This has resulted in a p/e of 27 and a p/b of 3.8. Both of these are quite rich to pay. For a more reasonable valuation, I think 15x earnings is applicable for BRO. They have averaged a 13.94% annual EPS growth rate in the last decade through acquisitions. Going forward I think double-digit EPS growth is possible and that decreases a higher valuation. Given the p/e targets I have, the share price needs to drop almost 50% before I make a move and that of course takes away any sense of a buy right now, unfortunately.

Investor Takeaway

BRO has grown almost 50% since the lows back in March. I didn't have the company on my radar back then, but I wish I did as the price was far better to get in at then. Right now, I think the share price is overvalued at 27x earnings and 3.8x book value. A p/e of 15 is where I have my eyes set, and this means it has to drop significantly until that becomes a reality. For the moment, though, I recognize that BRO is likely to continue to grow the top line thanks to a history of acquiring companies frequently. This all concludes to me rating it a hold at least.