Your Portfolio Needs New Glasses - Your Insights Are Only As Good As Your Data

Sep. 20, 2023 11:30 AM ET
Syntax Data
Summary

  • Traditional industry classification systems group companies into a sector based on their primary business segment, thereby treating each company as one entity with a single product line.
  • Secondary and tertiary product line exposures are overlooked - these non-primary businesses can include exposure to new and emerging technologies.
  • Using individual product lines to analyze public equity managers, benchmarks, and portfolios provides investors with an enhanced level of precision, enabling better analysis of investments and embedded business risks.

Closeup group of Asian business people meeting discuss project plan and financial results in office.

Phiromya Intawongpan

Introduction

Many of us are familiar with the experience of having our eyes examined and getting a new pair of glasses. When you wear the glasses for the first time, the world around you sharpens, and details previously blurred come

This article was written by

Syntax Data
Syntax is a financial data and technology company that has pioneered a proprietary systems-based approach to business classification, index construction, portfolio analysis, ESG and SDG measurement and other investment applications. Its patented Functional Information System (FIS®) platform goes beyond traditional sector and industry classification and employs a systems approach to organize and link public and private companies using FIS’ standardized multi-attribute system. Clients can understand a company’s business characteristics and product lines to evaluate its risk and reward profile with pinpoint accuracy through Syntax’s FIS-based Affinity® platform. Syntax’s mission is to power economic analysis using systems processing and enable investors to make better decisions.

