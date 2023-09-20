Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Roche: Positive Readouts From Pipeline

Sep. 20, 2023 12:30 PM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBF), RHHBY
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.41K Followers

Summary

  • Roche has optionality to grow its pipeline with selective M&A and new partnerships. The company also confirmed better pharmaceutical growth expectations.
  • We evaluated the three biggest readouts, Elevidys, TIGIT, and Inavolisib, providing supportive news.
  • From a premium valuation to a discount vs. its closest peers. We believe this is not justified. Our buy rating is confirmed.

Roche Diagnostics U.S. Headquarters. Roche operates worldwide under two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last week, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF, OTCQX:RHHBY, OTCPK:RHHVF) hosted its Pharma Day in London and provided crucial highlights of the current asset portfolio and a deep overview to assess a potential pipeline

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.41K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RHHBY, RHHBF, RHHVF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.