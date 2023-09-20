Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SCHD: The Methodology Risks Aren't Worth It

Summary

  • Index funds have become popular investment vehicles, with total assets under management at ETFs reaching $9.6 trillion in 2022.
  • The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF aims to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index.
  • We think that the selection process for inclusion in SCHD has underlying issues, and that investors should be aware of what goes into the selection process.

Why Index?

Those familiar with our writing are no strangers to the idea that indexing is a great way to take the temperature of a market, and that the introduction of low-cost investing paved the way for indexes

Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Long by nature, short by necessity, generally contrarian.

Comments (9)

Article Update Today, 12:52 PM
Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed our article, please consider following us and enabling real time alerts so you can be notified when we publish future research. Cheers!
Today, 2:00 PM
is it just me or does SCHD suddenly have a lot of articles being written about it?
Today, 2:03 PM
@Gprattalpha Thanks for reading--I've seen a few which is what made me curious to dive into how the index is put together. Cheers!
Today, 1:59 PM
I would counter that SCHD methodology is low risk and completely devoid of emotion. Either a stock fits the stringent criteria mandated by the fund or it doesn't. Sure, one could build a higher paying dividend portfolio, but most buyers hold SCHD for both growth and dividends. I describe it as a slow growth plus returns fund. And it has demonstrated this successfully for the past 10 years.
Today, 1:58 PM
Anyone who doesn't like SCHD for the reasons mentioned above is welcome to invest in the many "high dividend" ETFs out there: VYM, SPHD, SDIV, etc, etc. The thing is... all underperform SCHD in total returns and some even have a lower dividend payout.

In fact, make that your next article. Pick the funds you like better for their higher dividend and then compare to SCHD.
Today, 1:52 PM
ok - this is a fair assessment...but with respect to equities (not better yielding treasuries) what are your possible alternatives to SCHD which are either (1) better choices or (2) remedy the criticisms you have pointed out?

Is there an equal-weighted fund which better tracks the DOW Dividend 100?
Today, 1:31 PM
Have held SCHD for about 9 years. There will be times they're out of step with what's "hot" in the market. Also, they sometimes have stocks in their top 10 that I don't really like. That's fine too. Why, because I trust their methods over the long term. Not going to dump them to try to market time hot stocks.......Kel
@keltus 1952 Thanks for reading! Just to be clear, we're not advising anyone to attempt to time the markets, just pointing out that we believe the methodology will generate a set of holdings that are not optimal (again, just our view) for those seeking high dividends.
Today, 1:48 PM
@Ironside Research Do you have a recommendation of a set of holdings that are optimal for those seeking high dividends?
