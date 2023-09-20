Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cameco: Nuclear's Bright Future Is Already Priced In

Sep. 20, 2023 12:54 PM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ), CCO:CA2 Comments
James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Uranium prices have appreciated over 40% in the last year, making nuclear energy an attractive investment opportunity.
  • Cameco Corporation has seen a 38% increase in stock price and has a strong balance sheet and backlog.
  • The demand for uranium is expected to surge, and Cameco is a good long-term play for investors looking to profit from the nuclear energy sector.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Thermal power plant, nuclear power plant Dukovany cooling tower

KE ZHUANG

Thesis Summary

While oil is heating up, Uranium’s price has appreciated over 40% in the last year, and the outlook for nuclear energy seems very bright here.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has appreciated over 38% in the last

This is only one of the many stocks inside My "End Of The World Portfolio". Designed specifically to thrive even in the harshest of markets.

Subscribe now to receive

- Full Access to the EOS portfolio

- In-depth analysis on select stocks

- Weekly Macro newsletter

- Coverage of "Alternative assets"

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
17.76K Followers

I am an economist and financial writer specialising in building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will preserve and increase wealth in the long term. 

Having been born in Spain, to an English family, with extensive work experience in the US, and now living and travelling across Latin America and Asia, I believe this gives me a unique understanding of the global economy.

Only by investing in multiple assets around the globe can investors be truly diversified and protected from the ever-present risks posed by economic cycles and geopolitics.

My Links:

Investing Group: https://seekingalpha.com/checkout?service_id=mp_1401

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUNZ28Ydsumo0P8FZ9OtquA

Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/7JVmqZUVhe1vvgDCstNBBJ

Substack: https://jamesfoord.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Z
Zola G
Today, 1:56 PM
Comments (308)
CCJ is certainly the elephant in the uranium room. It may or may not be fully priced right now. But uranium prices are expected to continue rising for years to come until supply can catch demand. Accordingly, uranium should certainly be part of one’s portfolio. If you think CCJ is fully valued try the ETF’s URNM or URA. Both invest in uranium miners and the SRUUF. Exposure to this industry I think is mandatory.
j
jackmaster20
Today, 1:09 PM
Investing Group
Comments (7.53K)
A bit of a pullback might be all investors get to enter CCJ.

Kazakhstan produces close to half of total global uranium.

This year they have announced they will be re-directing their
production to the East and away from North America and Europe.
.......at the same time that Japan the EU and the USA are increasing
uranium demand.

CCJ and most other uranium stocks are only in the 1st or 2nd inning
of this uranium nuclear resurgence.

CCJ goes much higher in the quarters/years to come.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.