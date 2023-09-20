Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JEPY: The Sexy JEPI

Brad Thomas
Summary

  • JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has ballooned in popularity since its launch in 2020.
  • The JEPI ETF generates higher income by selling out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options, yielding a distribution of 9.7%.
  • The upcoming Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF, or JEPY, aims to offer a yield of over 30% by selling short-term in-the-money put options.
macro of lips holding finger at mouth showing hush

alex5550/iStock via Getty Images

In 2020, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) hit the ground running, and the exchange-traded fund quickly became very popular in a short period of time.

Since launching in 2020, JEPI began with assets under management in the low single

This article was written by

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 175,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 (based on page views) and has over 111,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies (Wiley/Amazon).  

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College, and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JEPY, JEPI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (13)

Diesel
Today, 3:39 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (24.68K)
There is also QQQY that just got launched which works similarly but sells 0-dte put options.
Brad Thomas
Today, 3:40 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.28K)
@Diesel We covered that at iREIT on Monday:

seekingalpha.com/...

Thanks for reading.
C
Condors&Verticals
Today, 3:28 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (43)
What happens if they get exercised? You have vast majority of the downside still in play, why not buy another put for $0.01 or $0.02 to leverage the exposure and create a better risk/reward? Looking at it right now it’s $11.7 for atm 1 day until expiration (or 1170/(442000-1170) = ~0.25% per contract) for a 4420 put on SPX (which we could use and take advantage of the tax break of 60LT/40ST tax regardless of hold period on a cash settled index so no exercise risk)
You could buy the 4340 put to cover the sell of the 4420 put to creat a $80 spread and get 11.70-.55= $11 at the worst case and that’s a 16% return in one day (11/(80-11) = 0.16.
Diesel
Today, 3:40 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (24.68K)
If they do European style options, they wouldn't get exercised early but I don't know if they actually do.
R
Robert Marcs
Today, 3:24 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (11)
This fund will have a ton of gamma risk. If you don't know what gamma is and how it works, don't buy this fund. The appropriate way to sell a put is to sell a 17 delta put about 45 days before expiration. This provides the ability to roll the put out and down if you are wrong. I am going to enjoy watching this ETF--it will be a heck of an exciting show.
Brad Thomas
Today, 3:26 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.28K)
@Robert Marcs I bought my ticket and some popcorn. Here we go!
B
BBraunInvest
Today, 3:15 PM
Comments (206)
Too much risk with 5% in the money. I write puts but almost always out of the money. Time premium only. Still, best of luck to them.
Brad Thomas
Today, 3:16 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.28K)
@BBraunInvest Good luck and thanks for sharing.
O
Optician52
Today, 3:13 PM
Comments (280)
I'm in !
Do you have a date yet ?
O
Optician52
Today, 3:25 PM
Comments (280)
@Brad Thomas Ty !
Hampton108
Today, 3:12 PM
Comments (6.01K)
Sexy in deed!!!...and certainly worth buying a few shares. I have small(very small)positions in OARK and NVDY...thanks for this heads-up...
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 3:14 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.28K)
@Hampton108 Need to update the disclaimer.

I published the article initially at iREIT on Alpha yesterday and have since bought an entry position.

All the best
