Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Northwest Pipe: Near-Term Headwinds Keep Me On The Sidelines

Sep. 20, 2023 1:19 PM ETNorthwest Pipe Company (NWPX)
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.63K Followers

Summary

  • Northwest Pipe Company's revenue growth is expected to face near-term headwinds from lower backlog in the SPP segment and moderating steel prices.
  • Reduction in order bookings in the Precast segment due to rising interest rates on the U.S. construction market should also negatively impact revenue growth.
  • While there are some good long-term drivers like aging water infrastructure and market share gain potential in the Precast business, I prefer waiting for the near-term headwinds to subside.

Stack of concrete drainage pipes for wells and water discharges

hadkhanong_Thailand/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Northwest Pipe Company's (NASDAQ:NWPX) revenue growth is expected to face near-term headwinds from a slow bidding market in the first half of this year in the Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) segment and a reduction

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.63K Followers
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Saloni V.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.