Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) have performed better than some regional banks during the crisis earlier this year, but a return of -14% is also not good either. Ally has proven to have a sticky and resilient deposit base, thanks to its retail and online banking focus. Rather, concerns like focus on credit quality, given its concentration in the auto loan sector. However, with sufficient reserves and the potential for positive trends, I view shares attractive at less than 9x earnings.

In the company’s second quarter, Ally earned $0.96 in adjusted EPS, which was down from $1.76 last year. In the aftermath of COVID, we saw delinquencies drop dramatically across banks as government stimulus provided consumers with excess cash. This enabled banks to “over earn” relative to long-term averages, as credit costs were minimal. As stimulus has faded and delinquencies have risen back toward normal levels, credit costs have come up, bringing earnings down. A key question for the outlook is whether this rise in credit costs, which was inevitable, stabilizes around current levels, in which case banks like Ally should see earnings prove relatively resilient from here or whether they continue to worsen and crimp earnings further.

Before focusing on credit, I will briefly discuss deposit and interest rate trends. Earlier this year, deposit flight was a key focus following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Looking at Ally’s results, though, it is hard to see the crisis. On average in Q2, deposits were just $400 million lower, and at the end of Q2, they were flat at $154 billion—up $14 billion from last year. In a period of stress, ALLY has grown its deposit franchise.

Ally

This is largely because 92% of its deposits are under FDIC insurance limits. Ally is primarily a retail and online bank, rather than one serving businesses with large accounts. With accounts covered by FDIC insurance, there is less susceptibility to contagion fears.

While balances were sticky, we did see the pressure of higher rates hit its deposit funding costs, particularly as Ally has marketed itself consistently as offering attractive rates. In Q2, its net interest margin (NIM) was 341bp, compressing 13bp sequentially and 65bp from a year ago. Deposit funding costs rose 51bp to 3.74% (298bp higher from a year ago). Loan yields were up a more modest 28bp and 188bp respectively.

In the beginning of the rate hiking cycle, loan yields were rising more quickly than deposit yields, but that trend has reversed as banks offered higher deposit rates to maintain and attract depositors this year. While Ally had no trouble retaining deposits, that more competitive environment contributed to higher costs. At nearly 4%, its deposit yields are among the highest of the major banks, and so there should be limited further upward pressure on deposit costs, barring several more Fed rate hikes. Indeed, management is guiding to NIM bottoming in Q4 at around 330bp, or just about 10bp of further compression. I view this as reasonable, and given the stability of its deposit base, believe that the majority of the NIM compression has occurred.

Turning to credit, this was a significant driver of the YoY decline in earnings. There was a $427 million provision for credit losses, which was up $123 million from last year. However, it was down $19 million sequentially. There was a net build of $28 million, as charge-offs were $399 million. This modest increase in reserves suggests management expects this level of charge-offs to persist but not increase substantially. Last year, it was building over $150 million in a quarter, as it anticipated the rise in charge-offs we are now seeing.

Ally has $3.8 billion in reserves, or about 2.7% of its loans, a level it has essentially been holding steady at for a year, as you can see below. Under CECL accounting standards, when it makes a loan, that day it reserves 2.03% against it, given the potential for a default at some point. ALLY is over-reserving against this standard, essentially providing some buffer for credit losses to be worse than expected, for instance if there were to be a recession.

Ally

There are two drivers of loan losses: the number of defaults and the loss taken on each default. Looking first to the numbers of defaults, delinquency rates have risen, but the rate of deterioration has moderated with Q2’23 similar to Q4’22 levels. In fact, the Q1 to Q2 rise in 30-day delinquencies was the smallest seen since COVID. Seasonally, delinquencies tend to fall in Q1 when tax refunds are paid out, allowing some consumers to catch back up on their loans, and then rise back up in Q2 when this impact fades. The smaller-than-normal increase does point to credit quality beginning to normalize, thanks to what is still a strong jobs market.

Ally

Now, when someone defaults on an auto loan to Ally, Ally then repossesses and sells the used car. Depending on the price it gets for the car, the magnitude of the loss on the loan can be small or large. In the aftermath of COVID, used car prices jumped dramatically as supply chain issues reduced new car volumes, and this has started to unwind in recent months. Indeed, Ally’s reserving assumes used car prices fall 12% in the second half of this year. However, this assumption may prove conservative. The benchmark Manheim used vehicle index actually registered a modest increase in August, as inventories have remained tight.

Manheim

While used car prices have clearly fallen, they may be stabilizing. Additionally, the UAW has begun a strike against GM (GM), Ford (F), and Stellantis (STLA). We cannot know how long this will persist, but when they struck GM in 2019, US auto production fell 11%. Lower new car volume should support used card pricing. There is the potential for used car pricing to perform better than Ally has assumed, which means charge-offs are not as likely to be as severe.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Given the economic uncertainty, I would not assume we see provisions for credit losses decline. However, with reserves 0.7% higher than the CECL norm and used car prices already showing stabilization ahead of potential supply disruptions, I do not expect further deterioration from current levels. Holding Q2 credit losses flat and assuming a 10-15bp decline in net interest margins, ALLY has quarterly run-rate earnings of $0.82-$0.85 or ~$3.30/year, for an 8.6x earnings multiple.

Shares also trade at a 10% discount to tangible book value of $32.08. ALLY has a 9.3% common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio, which was up 0.1% sequentially. This is above their 9% target. However, over the next several years, it will likely have to include accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) into its capital calculation. AOCI is essentially unrealized gains or losses on its securities portfolio, which it plans to hold to maturity. Like most banks, it has losses here (AOCI is -$3.9 billion) as rates have risen. With AOCI, CET1 is 6.9%. As its portfolio matures, AOCI will rise back toward $0, reducing its impact on capital, and ALLY will continue to build capital via retained earnings in anticipation of this phase-in.

Accordingly, I expect buybacks to remain paused for another 12 months or so (they have been paused for a year). However, ALLY does pay a stable $0.30 dividend. With its earnings run-rate, ALLY can build about $600 million in capital per year after its dividend. This creates the potential for a modest buyback in H2 2024, but meaningful buybacks are likely to occur no sooner than 2025—unless there is an interest rate drop, which would cause its negative AOCI position to close more quickly as bond prices rise.

Given the bank is able to generate a double-digit return on equity in the current environment, I believe Ally should trade at tangible book, or about 10x earnings. Currently, shares are discounting a further deterioration in the credit quality of its auto loan book whereas delinquencies are rising more slowly and stabilizing used car prices are better than expected with the strikes a potential tailwind. This positions ALLY to exceed low expectations, and I would be a buyer, seeing about 15% upside to $32-33, alongside a 4+% dividend yield.