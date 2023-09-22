Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Old Republic International: No Flash Just Cash

Summary

  • Old Republic International Corporation has a 42-year history of raising dividends and 82 years of consecutive payments.
  • The company has returned $492 million to its shareholders in the 1H of '23 between dividends & buybacks.
  • The insurance segment has outperformed the overall market in the last 1, 3, and 5-year periods.
  • Old Republic International has experienced insider buying in recent months while peers have seen insider selling.

Stock Market Capital Gains Increasing From A Bull Market

Darren415

Introduction

During times of uncertainty and a looming recession expected in 2024, investors need stocks that will provide stable income in their portfolios. While bonds and T-bills may provide this currently, this will not last long as rates will decline eventually. When? That

Not a certified financial advisor. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

u
usiah
Today, 11:50 AM
Comments (13.64K)
Fitting article title.

(longtime long)
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (11.38K)
Still 9% above mid point, will wait for drop to at least $25 as you have written, and hopefully buy in before another "special" might be announced before the end of the year.
BIZUN1973 profile picture
BIZUN1973
Today, 11:37 AM
Comments (7.52K)
@Regarded Solutions got me into this stock years ago and I could not be happier.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 11:39 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.82K)
@BIZUN1973 agreed. Wish I would’ve knew about them and bought earlier
amegalo profile picture
amegalo
Today, 11:08 AM
Comments (3.61K)
ORI is a major holding of mine in my after tax account.. the income from it keeps me comfortable both financially and mentally.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 11:10 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.82K)
@amegalo thanks for sharing. I really like them. I remember you talking about them a while ago. They’re a steady eddy.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 11:04 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.82K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please like and subscribe for more related content. Also let me know in the comments what you think of ORI and what are some of your favorite dividend stocks you’re buying right now.
BIZUN1973 profile picture
BIZUN1973
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (7.52K)
@The Dividend Collectuh one correction, $ORI raised their dividend from $0.23 to $0.245.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 11:39 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.82K)
@BIZUN1973 shoot. I knew that but don’t know how I missed it. I’ll submit a correction. Good catch 😊
