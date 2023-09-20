Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canadian Inflation Is Rising Again: Will The Bank Of Canada Have To Hike?

Sep. 20, 2023 2:22 PM ETEWC, HEWC, FLCA, BBCA
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.19K Followers

Summary

  • Canadian inflation rose to 4% in August.
  • Gasoline and housing costs among the drivers.
  • Bank of Canada has more data to weigh before rate decision.

Inflation Concept

XtockImages

With inflation rising to 4% in August, will the Bank of Canada need to hike interest rates again? MoneyTalk's Greg Bonnell discusses with Robert Both, Macro Strategist with TD Securities.

Transcript

Greg Bonnell: Well, higher gasoline prices pushed inflation to

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.19K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.