Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cleveland-Cliffs: Navigating Through Uncertainty

Sep. 20, 2023 2:34 PM ETCleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)
Green Tree Investments profile picture
Green Tree Investments
2 Followers

Summary

  • Upside potential exists for Cleveland-Cliffs but it requires navigating through steel downturn and uncertainty. Long-term investors can accumulate on dips to realize value.
  • Rising infrastructure spending, manufacturing activity, and Buy America preferences are supporting the demand for steel.
  • Highly cyclical industry prone to volatility in steel prices and margins with large debt load remains a constraint on financial flexibility.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Green Tree Investments as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

large bowl of molten metal at a steel mill. Steel production.

lyash01

This article was written by

Green Tree Investments profile picture
Green Tree Investments
2 Followers
I am an individual investor with a fervent passion for diving deep into the intricacies of the corporate world. My journey into the realm of investing started 15 years ago, and ever since, I've been meticulously researching, analyzing, and evaluating companies from various sectors. My educational background in Chartered Accountancy has provided me with a strong foundation to understand the financial dynamics of businesses. I maintain a broad perspective on the global financial market. My approach to investing is a blend of value and growth investing, where I focus on identifying undervalued companies with strong future growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

bessaff profile picture
bessaff
Today, 3:45 PM
Comments (1.21K)
Thanks for the article. FWIW, LG does not navigate, he blazes the trail ;-)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.