Thesis

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) has established itself as the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America through a series of transformational acquisitions. However, I believe that CLF faces near-term headwinds from the economic climate and competitive dynamics. I currently have a neutral view on CLF due to near-term uncertainties; however, the long-term prospects are promising.

Company Overview

Cleveland-Cliffs has cemented its position as the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America through a series of transformational acquisitions. Since 2014, the company has evolved from a mining business into a fully integrated steel manufacturer. Strategic purchases of AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA in 2020 made CLF the biggest flat-rolled steel supplier to the automotive industry.

CLF is well positioned to benefit from strong steel industry tailwinds like rising infrastructure spending, growing manufacturing activity, tight supply conditions, and favorable trade policies. The company also has opportunities for further integration of acquired assets, cost synergies, increased EAF steel production, and transitioning to green steel capabilities. However, near-term headwinds exist. Weakening demand due to high inflation, rising interest rates, and recession fears have weighed on steel prices. While the long-term growth story remains intact, uncertainty prevails in the near term.

In my view, CLF’s stock appears fairly valued trading close to historical multiples. But the company offers long-term re-rating potential if it can successfully ride out the steel cycle downturn and fully capitalize on its transformed business model.

Proposed Acquisition of US Steel

Cleveland-Cliffs has proposed to acquire United States Steel Corporation (X), which could further consolidate its position as the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. The acquisition carries integration and valuation risks, and the impact on CLF's financials, debt position, and cash flows needs to be assessed. In my view, the large proposed deal raises concerns about stock dilution for existing holders.

Competitive Moat

Strong industry fundamentals: Steel industry outlook is positive driven by increased infrastructure spending, growing demand from construction and automotive sectors, and supply constraints. In my view this creates a favorable environment for steel prices and margins.

CEO Lourenco Goncalves had this to say when asked about per capita steel demand at the Q2 2023 earnings presentation.

CLF - Earnings Call Transcript (Q2-2023)

Strategic acquisitions: CLF has successfully integrated major acquisitions of AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, becoming the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. The proposed acquisition of United States Steel Corporation could further consolidate its position.

Vertical integration: Owning iron ore mines provides low-cost integrated steel production. The HBI plant offers integration benefits through supply of raw material.

Automotive leadership: CLF is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America with significant pricing power. As production recovers, volumes and profitability could increase.

Decarbonization efforts: Use of HBI and transitioning to hydrogen as a fuel source helps lower carbon footprint. This allows CLF to charge a premium for "green steel."

CLF - Valuation

The stock currently appears to be reasonably valued in the short term, trading at 7x EV/EBITDA relative to its historical average and compared to other steel companies and at 9.23x P/E Non-GAAP (FY1) which is the highest amongst the peer group. (See table below).

There's prevailing uncertainty regarding the proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel. In my view, investors should be wary about potential stock dilution for current shareholders and a possible rise in debt levels. In the near future, the stock price might experience volatility, influenced by updates related to the U.S. Steel acquisition and fluctuations in steel prices.

Symbol Company Name EV / EBITDA NUE Nucor Corporation 4.87 X United States Steel Corporation 3.36 TX Ternium S.A. 3.51 VALE Vale S.A. 4.05 STLD Steel Dynamics, Inc. 4.08 CLF Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 7.00 Click to enlarge

Symbol P/E Non-GAAP (FY1)* P/E Non-GAAP (FY2) P/E Non-GAAP (FY3) NUE 8.50 13.09 13.13 X 7.55 14.49 9.29 TX 5.28 6.42 6.95 VALE 7.20 6.94 6.89 STLD 6.52 11.05 10.85 CLF 9.23 7.45 5.47 Click to enlarge

* P/E Non-GAAP (FY1) = Last close price / next fiscal year consensus non-GAAP EPS estimate (FY1), FY2 = Fiscal Year 2 and FY3 = Fiscal Year 3.

Over a longer horizon there's potential for growth and increase in profitability expectations. CLF is trading at 5.47x P/E Non-GAAP (FY3) which is lowest amongst the peer group.

Steel demand is expected to increase, as mentioned by Lourenco Goncalves (CEO) in the earnings call.

We will also start to see what we're actually seeing right now. The impact of the infrastructure bill, the inflation reduction act, the chips act is coming soon. We are going to see that in the coming quarters. So, we are in good shape in terms of demand in this country. What's happening right now in terms of this resurgence of manufacturing here in the United States is completely underappreciated.

CLF is actively working on reducing costs and managing CapEx. CapEx is expected to remain around the $700 million level for 2023, 2024 and 2025.

For long-term investors, it would be strategic to buy during price dips, leveraging the prospects of a revamped business strategy and positive outlook for the steel sector. Increased demand would lead to higher revenue which along with cost discipline should see improvement in margins and profitability.

Risks

Cyclical industry: Steel prices and margins are highly cyclical based on economic conditions. Current weakening demand poses downside risk to prices and earnings.

High debt levels: CLF has elevated debt of around $4 billion which constrains free cash flows and increases interest costs. Any downturn could pressure credit metrics.

U.S. Steel acquisition risks: The large proposed deal carries integration and valuation risks. Stock dilution is also a concern with equity being used to fund the deal.

Corporate governance issues: The appointment of the CEO's son as CFO is a red flag from a corporate governance point of view. The CEO is also the face of the company and is the reason why the company gets media attention, so any changes in the leadership, whilst not expected, does represent a key person risk.

Pivotal Role of Steel Prices

As a major steel producer, Cleveland-Cliffs' profitability is highly dependent on steel prices, which directly impact revenues and margins. Steel price indices like the benchmark HRC index are the most important variables affecting CLF's top and bottom line.

In 2021, surging steel prices allowed CLF to post record revenues and earnings. However, in 2022, falling steel prices due to weakening demand have weighed on financial performance. CLF's gross margins contracted significantly in 2022 as steel prices declined from their peaks. Lower capacity utilization and higher costs also affected profitability. The drop in earnings led to CLF's stock underperforming peers in 2022.

Going forward, the outlook for steel prices will be the most crucial factor in determining CLF's revenue and margin growth. If weak economic conditions persist, further steel price declines could pressure CLF's profitability and stock valuation. On the other hand, a demand recovery and price stability would support improved financial performance.

Given the sensitivity of CLF's earnings to steel prices, forecasting price trends will be imperative for modeling financial projections and valuing the stock.

Conclusion

In summary, Cleveland-Cliffs has built an industry-leading position in flat-rolled steel through transformative M&A and is well aligned with favorable long-term trends. However, as I have explained, it faces near-term headwinds from the economic climate and competitive dynamics. While uncertainties remain in the near term and hence the hold rating, long-term investors could consider building a position during periods of weakness to benefit from CLF’s longer term prospects due to strong steel industry tailwinds like rising infrastructure spending, growing manufacturing activity, tight supply conditions, and favorable trade policies.