Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DoorDash: Initiating At A Buy, Driven By Margin Buildup

Sep. 20, 2023 2:40 PM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.59K Followers

Summary

  • DoorDash is experiencing double-digit growth in revenue and bookings, with shares jumping over 60% this year.
  • Its current marketplace take rate is lower than Uber's, suggesting potential room for pricing growth in the future.
  • Despite operating at a smaller revenue scale than Uber Eats, DoorDash's adjusted EBITDA margins are also more favorable than its larger competitor.

DoorDash Raises Estimate For Initial Public Offering

Michael M. Santiago

By and large, in spite of recent volatility driven by interest rate fears, the market this year has still been quite kind to most tech stocks. And while many enterprise-facing companies are facing post-pandemic demand weakness as companies cut budgets

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.59K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DASH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.