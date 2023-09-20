BanksPhotos

Nutrien's stock (NYSE:NTR) has suffered over the last year. The stock's pricing becomes quite transparent as the company is the largest producer of Potash and movement in prices could have an immediate effect on the stock. This makes the price discovery quite efficient, and I believe retail investors should not play this game as there is little benefit in taking a position this way. Instead, investors should look at the fundamentals of the company and decide to make an investment based on the quality of the business. As we go through different cycles, a fundamentally strong company will survive the worst of the cycle and thrive when the cycle turns. When I examine Nutrien, I find the company to have a strong foundation, the valuation seems fair at present levels, the business has continuously returned value to shareholders and I believe the recent quarters to only be a blip over the long-term potential of the business. I am a recent investor in the stock and I will elaborate why below.

Data by YCharts

Among the leaders

Nutrien is a major player in the global agricultural industry. As a Canadian fertilizer producer, it is one of the world's largest producers of potash, nitrogen, and phosphate-based products, vital for crop production. Nutrien's operations span the entire agricultural supply chain, from mining and production to distribution and retail. This integrated approach allows the company to provide essential agricultural inputs and services to farmers worldwide. The company has operations and investments in 13 countries and most of this is based out of North America. This is where it ranks against its competitors -

1. Number 1 in Global agricultural retailing with more than 2000 locations

2. Number 1 in Potash Production with 20.6Mmt capacity and all the mines are low cost and situated in a stable geopolitical environment (Canada)

3. Number 3 in Nitrogen production with 7.1Mmt Ammonia capacity with access to the lowest cost natural gas in the world

4. Number 2 Phosphate producer in North America with 1.7Mmt capacity

Strong Cash Flows and Cash Utilization

The company has had a great few last years with the result being increasing profitability. Operationally this also had a big effect on its cash flows with 2022 getting more than $8B in operational cash flows and free cash flow exceeding $4.5B

Data by YCharts

The company has been making good use of its healthy cash flows by allocating it to pay out dividends, buying back stock, and making acquisitions which enables it to expand its presence.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

The net result is that the company has paid more than $5B in dividends in the last five years, reduced the net share count by around 20%, and in 2022 alone the company spent more than $400M in acquisitions. I like it when the company manages the business this way but there are specific guardrails I look for. In Nutrien's case, they passed all my tests with flying colors.

1. Dividends are sustainable with a payout ratio of approximately 25% and well covered by cashflows.

2. The debt has been maintained at a reasonable level even with all the stock buybacks and acquisitions (Debt to equity ratio is at 0.49). Interest payments on its debt are well covered by EBIT and the debt itself is well covered by its OCF.

3. I strongly dislike when a company chooses to grow by making big splashy acquisitions. The risks are too high and there is a good chance that the company overpays and does not realize the full benefits of the acquisition. But in Nutrien's case, the acquisitions are "tuck-in" which means that they are small and complementary acquisitions made to enhance or expand existing business operations. These acquisitions are not transformative but enable the company to expand its portfolio of operations, achieve synergies, grow market share, and expand the company's reach. A good example is the company's acquisition in Brazil (Casa do Adubo S.A.). Expected benefits include a bigger workforce, an increase in customer base, and a wider distribution channel. This is a prime example of the company's approach to capital allocation and growth internationally.

Valuation

Multiple factors indicate to me that its present valuation is fair. It trades at Price to Earnings multiple of 8.7x which makes it undervalued when compared to its peers. But this does not tell us the full story as there is increasing evidence that crop input prices and margins are seeing more downward revisions. The company called out the following outlook revisions in their latest quarter.

The retail outlook was adjusted to account for increased pressure on crop input margins in South America and the effects of dry weather conditions in North America. Potash forecasts were revised downward due to declining global potash prices and reduced offshore sales volumes, influenced by logistical disruptions caused by the port strike in Vancouver and an outage at Canpotex's Portland terminal. Nitrogen projections were updated to accommodate lower anticipated ammonia benchmark prices, although this is partly offset by expectations of reduced natural gas prices.

But at the same time, the company expects increased demand for some of its products in North America and Brazil for 2023 when compared to 2022. The company also mentioned expectations of reduced natural gas prices but of late we are seeing this trending up.

Investor Presentation

Under these conditions, I believe it is better to see the valuation under a range of scenarios.

Author Computed from company data

What we see is that in its most optimistic scenario net income goes up by 10%, it would not have a big effect on the current valuation but in a worst-case scenario where net income drops by 40% in NTM, PE would get significantly inflated and would be in the range of 14 - 15x. The calming news is that it would then put the company in line with sector medians (The current and forward sector median is approximately 15x). Current EV/EBITDA is 5.5x. The below chart also shows scenarios on how this would get inflated.

Author computed

Recent Quarters' performance will be a blip over the long term

Comparable quarter metrics have shown a decline mainly due to a decrease in the prices of Nutrien's products.

1. Generated net earnings of $448M and revenues of $11.4B both significant declines YoY.

Tikr

2. Its margins have taken a hit which has resulted in reduced profitability.

Tikr

3. The company recognizes the need to cut costs as the market for its products is not conducive in the short term. It expects to lower Capex by $200M in 2023, a $100M reduction compared to previous estimates.

4. It continued to return value to shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends. For the first of the year spent $1.6B towards these initiatives and repurchased approximately 13.4M shares.

Recent results from the latest quarter make for bad short-term sentiment which is where the quality of business comes in. We have seen how efficiently this business is managed and how well the company treats its shareholders. While the short-term sentiment is low, the company will weather this mini-storm and come out of it much stronger, in my view. Being in the fertilizer industry means the industry is resilient by nature as food production is key to a rising population. Global food security is an important challenge and Nutrien is well-positioned to develop products and solutions to solve this sustainably. There's no better evidence of this than what has been consistently observed over an extended period. Global Potash Demand has held up well and it's just the recent gyrations that have given the company its best years but soon after started reverting to historical averages.

Investor Presentation

So I believe in the long-term potential of the company and find an investment in Nutrien is far less risky and offers better risk-adjusted returns than the majority of the names in the market right now. I am a holder of the stock and rate this company as a buy.