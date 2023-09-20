Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bitcoin Breakdown Signals New Bear Market Lows To Come For Stocks

Sep. 20, 2023 3:25 PM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), COMP.INDBTC-USD, SPY
Jon Wolfenbarger profile picture
Jon Wolfenbarger
438 Followers

Summary

  • Bitcoin and stocks have historically shown positive correlation, while Bitcoin and gold have shown negative correlation.
  • The recent breakdown of Bitcoin's uptrend line suggests a potential new bear market selloff for both Bitcoin and stocks.
  • Weak stock market breadth signals that the bear market that began in late 2021/early 2022 is not over yet.
  • Many proven leading economic indicators point toward a coming recession. Despite this risk, investor complacency is sky-high.
  • All of this suggests a high probability that both Bitcoin and stocks, including QQQ, will fall to new bear market lows.

Bitcoin fall Cryptocurrency trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d

As I detailed in my Seeking Alpha article "The Big Mistake Most Bitcoin Investors Make" in August 2021, contrary to the belief of many investors at that time, the prices of Bitcoin and stocks are typically positively correlated, while the prices

This article was written by

Jon Wolfenbarger profile picture
Jon Wolfenbarger
438 Followers
I have over 30 years of investment industry experience, including over 22 years as a stock analyst at Allianz Global Investors. I write about generating high returns in any market environment using technical and fundamental analysis. I am Founder & CEO of BullAndBearProfits.com, a FREE investment website dedicated to helping investors generate market-beating profits with stocks & ETFs in both bull & bear markets.BullAndBearProfits.com FREE features:First-Timer pageWebsite Tour video4-10 new Stock and ETF recommendations per monthVideo webinars, including:HOW TO USE STOCK MARKET INDICATORS TO INVEST FOR BULL AND BEAR PROFITSHOW TO USE ECONOMIC INDICATORS TO INVEST FOR BULL AND BEAR PROFITS Special Reports, including:WHY YOU SHOULD INVEST FOR BULL AND BEAR PROFITSHOW TO INVEST FOR BULL AND BEAR PROFITSHOW TO USE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS TO INVEST FOR BULL AND BEAR PROFITSUNDERSTANDING ECONOMICS TO INVEST FOR BULL AND BEAR PROFITSETF & Stock Basics courseInvesting Insights articlesInteractive Member Q&ARecommended ReadingTestimonialsFREE PASSWORDYouTube channel

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QID, BITI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

m
mattrw25
Today, 3:48 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1)
How low do you think the overall market could get before it stabilizes? If we truly do go into a recession I feel we would enter a point of stagflation.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.