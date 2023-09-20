Poca Wander Stock/iStock via Getty Images

A man is not idle because he is absorbed in thought. There is visible labor and there is invisible labor."― Victor Hugo, Les Misérables.

Today, we put Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the spotlight for the first time here.

Company Overview:

Trimble Inc. is based just outside of Denver in Westminster, CO. The company's technology solutions enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes. The stock currently trades around $52.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $13 billion. The company gets approximately 55% of overall revenues from the United States and rest from overseas.

Trimble has made a series of purchases and divestitures over the past couple of years. By far the biggest was the $2 billion acquisition of Transporeon late in 2022 for $2 billion. Transporeon offered transportation management software and was acquired from a private equity firm. Most analyst firms like the strategic fit but not necessarily the purchase amount at a time. The stock also had a decent decline as news of the acquisition was announced.

After all of these fairly recent strategic maneuvers, the company's software solutions now primarily target four main fast-growing corporate sectors:

1. Resources and Utilities.

2. Building and Infrastructure.

3. Geospatial.

4. Transportation.

They make up nearly 60% of all subscription revenues as of the second quarter of this year.

August Company Presentation

Trimble continues to make progress toward being more of a subscription-based provider, a direction so many software concerns have made over the years.

Second Quarter Results:

On August 3rd, the company posted its second quarter numbers. Trimble had a non-GAAP profit of 64 cents a share on nearly $994 million worth of sales. This was a 5.6% increase from the same period a year ago. Both top and bottom-line results slightly beat expectations. Annualized recurring revenue reached an all-time record of $1.88 billion. This was up 14 percent on an organic basis from 2Q2022.

August Company Presentation

Trimble also had a backlog of RPOs (Remaining Performance Obligations) of $1.6 billion at the end of the quarter. Leadership gave the following FY2023. They expect annual revenue of between $3,845 million and $3,925 million and non-GAAP profits of between $2.57 a share to $2.73 a share. GAAP EPS is projected to be between $1.22 and $1.37 a share.

August Company Overview

As you can see above, subscription revenue is supplying all of Trimble's revenue growth and product revenues declined eight percent in the quarter on a year-to-year basis. As can be seen below, the four key high-growth sectors Trimble is focused on are delivering significant results.

August Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is currently mixed on Trimble's near-term prospects. Since second quarter results were posted, both Goldman Sachs and Robert W. Baird ($63 price target) have reissued Buy ratings while Piper Sandler ($51 price target) and JPMorgan ($59 price target) have reiterated Hold ratings.

Less than one percent of the outstanding float in the shares is currently held short. Several insiders have collectively sold approximately $1 million worth of equity. There have been no insider purchases so far here in 2023. Looking at the balance sheet, Trimble ended the second quarter with just under $240 million in cash and marketable securities and has net debt of $2.95 billion. This is down some $150 since the Transporeon acquisition. The company did produce $130 million of free cash flow in the second quarter.

August Company Presentation

Verdict:

Trimble made $2.64 a share on $3.68 billion worth of revenue in FY2022. The analyst firm consensus has sales climbing $200 million in FY2023 even as profits stay flat. They see $2.97 a share of earnings in FY2024 as revenues grow in the mid-single digits.

TRMB currently trades at just under 20 times earnings, in line with the overall P/E of the S&P 500. The stock also goes for just over 3.5 trailing revenues. Both reasonable but not compelling values for a company with sales growth in the mid-single digits and a decent amount of net debt. Based on Trimble's second quarter run rate, the stock has a free cash yield of four percent.

The stock's 52-week low is just above $45.00 a share. If this equity came down into the $45.00 to $47.50 a share range in an overall market pullback, I would probably establish a small initial position in Trimble via covered call orders as they would seem to create an acceptable risk/reward profile for me. Outside that, I have no investment recommendation around Trimble Inc. stock at this time.