Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Riding With Lyft

Sep. 20, 2023 3:45 PM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)UBER1 Comment
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.86K Followers

Summary

  • Lyft's balance sheet is strong and remains stronger than its larger rival Uber.
  • The assumptions embedded in Lyft's stock price are less outlandish than those of Uber.
  • Lyft's stock price is nearly 70% cheaper than Uber's, despite similar growth potential.

Driver transporting a business man on a crowdsourced taxi

andresr/E+ via Getty Images

I recently wrote about Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), and decided to follow that analysis up with a review of their smaller competitor, Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) to see if those shares represent better

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.86K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LYFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm going to buy 500 shares of Lyft today. Again, this is a "flyer" position for me, and I don't recommend putting serious capital to work in this stock.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

j
jbosch1066
Today, 4:31 PM
Premium
Comments (43)
option premium isn't bad for the bottom feeders like me. range bound for now. might give it another whirl
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.