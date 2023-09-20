Daenin Arnee

Overview

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) is a well-managed BDC (business development company) that has had wonderful performance over the last decade. They have consistently grown their distribution payout since IPO in 2005 as well as provided plenty of supplemental payments throughout the year already. GAIN makes the company a strong bet on a growing economy. What's great about GAIN is how they have outperformed a lot of their peers in the BDC sector when you include special distributions. The last announced raise was in October 2022 and with their strong current cash flow, I believe we will see another raise by the end of October.

There are other advantages to investing in this company too. Over the last three years, its investment portfolio has consistently grown, and its stock is currently priced reasonably when comparing it against the NAV (net asset value). GAIN has a strong exposure across a variety of industries as well. Management has done a great job spreading the sector exposure wide to add some diversity to their business model.

GAIN Investor Presentation

Strategy & Partnerships

GAIN mainly focuses on Secured First Liens (a type of loan) which make up 56% of the company's investments. About 13% of its investments are in Secured Second Liens. Finally, a large 26% of the asset exposure is made up of preferred stock. Something important I also want to highlight is GAIN's strategic strong liquidation coverage. The fair value of all their assets represents about 206% of all GAIN's liabilities. Spanned across 25 companies and 15 industries, GAIN holds a great diversity factor to their portfolio.

CEF Data

The top three industries that make up GAIN's portfolio are consumer products and services in first place accounting for 41%. This is closely followed by construction which makes up 14%. Lastly, business services take up the third majority of their industry exposure accounting for 9%.

As you can tell, the market has recently been a bit shaky and this is reflected in GAIN's recent short-term price action. Short-term price movement aside, we can see that over an extended period of time that GAIN has done incredibly well compared to its counterparts.

Data by YCharts

Management has a great history of taking advantage of opportunities to increase profitability. The latest endeavor is a partnership with Xyresic Capital to buy The E3 Company. Xyresic Capital is a private equity firm that specializes in investing in lower and middle market opportunities to create value. Through this partnership, GAIN invested $46M using a combination of senior secured debt and equity.

This isn't the first time GAIN has partnered with Xyresic. They've previously partnered earlier this year to acquire Home Concept Holdings as well. GAIN's goal is to grow net investment income through these acquisitions by providing senior secured debt.

Distributions

GAIN has raised monthly distributions regularly since their IPO back in 2005. This represents roughly 18 years of growing distributions which is reassuring when you're the type of investor that enjoys a reliable stream of income. Last year raised the distributions in October, so I am expecting another raise within the next 45 days.

This is reinforced when we take into account that the value of Gladstone Investment Corp's portfolio has increased by 10% over the last three years, mostly due to new loans as well as the partnerships previously mentioned with Xyresic Capital. These new loans are bringing in additional cash flow which contributes to the supplemental distributions that GAIN has been paying out recently as well. The current yield sits a bit over 7% at the moment. A special dividend was also just paid on September 15, 2023, and it amounted to $0.12 per share which is 50% higher than its normal distribution. These special dividends are made up of realized capital gains from portfolio company exits.

GAIN Investor Presentation

Gladstone Investment Corp's portfolio generated $1.10 per share in adjusted net investment income in the past year, which easily covered the company's dividend of $0.96 per share by 1.14x. The company pays a monthly dividend of $0.08 per share. The monthly distribution is a nice bonus for investors nearing retirement as they'll begin to prioritize their income more over growth. GAIN has a total investment annual growth rate of about 9% and has also seen a regular annual distribution growth rate of about 4%.

GAIN Investor Presentation

Price To NAV

We can't use normal valuation metrics on BDCs (business development companies) such as GAIN, but we can compare the historical relationship between the price and the NAV. On average over a 3-year period, GAIN has traded around a 7% premium to NAV. Right now though, the price is almost exactly aligned at fair value against its NAV. Since the price action has historically traded at a premium, this can represent a great buying opportunity to lock in a nice 7% yield with potential upside movement.

CEF Data CEF Data

Taking a look at a ten-year chart that shows the relationship between the premium or discount to NAV, we can see that the price was regularly trading at a discount to NAV from 2013 to 2018. We only started to see the tide turn once the Fed began aggressively raising interest rates. I plan to keep an eye on this because it'll be interesting to see how this relationship continues to play out as the rate hikes become less drastic over time.

Things To Consider

There are some things to consider before starting a position in GAIN. GAIN quite frequently has taken capital gains and used those proceeds to fund supplemental distributions. When a company does this for an extended period of time, it may create a sense of entitlement with investors that favor the income. You need to be aware that GAIN relies on a healthy market to sell to profit from the sale of business If the market slows down and the company can't sell at good prices, it might have to keep them for longer than it wants to which in turn may eliminate the supplemental dividends based on market conditions.

On a positive note, it must be mentioned that the management team for GAIN is excellent. They have done a great job being transparent, and they are one of the few BDCs that take questions from shareholders on their earnings calls. If you are like me, transparency helps instill investor confidence and is something that always stands out when exceptional.

Conclusion

Gladstone Investment (GAIN) stands out as a well-managed business development company with a remarkable track record of performance and consistent distribution growth. With a diverse portfolio spanning various industries and a strong history of capitalizing on opportunities for profitability, GAIN demonstrates resilience and adaptability in a dynamic market.

Moreover, its commitment to transparent communication with shareholders reflects a strong management team that values investor trust. While potential risks should be considered, such as the reliance on healthy market conditions for supplemental distributions, GAIN remains a promising investment option for those seeking reliable income and long-term growth in their portfolio.