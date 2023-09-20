Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gladstone Investment: Reliable Monthly Income

Sep. 20, 2023 3:57 PM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)6 Comments
Summary

  • GAIN has a monthly dividend that is easily covered by NII. We expect another dividend raise soon.
  • The company's investment portfolio has consistently grown over the last three years, and its stock is reasonably priced when compared to its NAV.
  • GAIN has a great history of distributing supplemental dividends to shareholders.

Overview

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) is a well-managed BDC (business development company) that has had wonderful performance over the last decade. They have consistently grown their distribution payout since IPO in 2005 as well as provided plenty of supplemental payments throughout

Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GAIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

S
Seeburto
Today, 4:25 PM
Premium
Comments (4.1K)
Going to keep an eye on it, but 12.5 is a level I'd like to jump in at.
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 4:27 PM
Comments (11.35K)
@Seeburto EX date was today, might continue to drop back by the end of the week.
S
Seeburto
Today, 4:28 PM
Premium
Comments (4.1K)
@Eileen Dover oh, thanks, just starting to follow so not as attuned as to stocks I already hold. Appreciate the note.
F
FurnariSicily
Today, 4:18 PM
Comments (79)
@The Gaming Dividend

The monthly divi is $0.0825 per share NOT $0.08 per share
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 4:25 PM
Comments (11.35K)
@FurnariSicily At two different sources I see .08 per share base not including specials.
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 4:16 PM
Comments (11.35K)
As opposed to the common, would it be smart to take GAINN (or GAINZ) which just passed its call date and look for a call on the 5.35% holding for a quick smaller jump to par, or take GAINL now at or over par with close to an 8% yield and hold on? Thank you
