Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Transgene SA (TRGNF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 20, 2023 3:08 PM ETTransgene SA (TRGNF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.54K Followers

Transgene SA (OTC:TRGNF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 20, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lucie Larguier - Head of Investor Relations

Alessandro Riva - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Philippe Del - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Martial Descoutures - Oddo BHF

Bo Zhang - Intron Health

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Transgene First-Half 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Call. Please note this conference is being recorded and for the duration of the call your lines will be on listen-only. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to your host Lucie Larguier, to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Lucie Larguier

Thank you, Francois. Hello everyone, I'm Lucie, Director of IR at Transgene. I have the pleasure today to introduce you to Dr. Alessandro Riva, our Chairman and CEO, along with several members of the executive committee. So you will have Eric Quemeneur, our CSO: Maud Brandely, Chief Medical Officer; Jean-Philippe our CFO; and Christophe Ancel, VP Pharmaceutical Operations. We will review today's news regarding on the progress of the first-half of this year and answer any questions you may have.

Before I turn over the call to Alessandro, I'd like to remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. If you're listening to this webcast via the internet, you will not be able to ask questions. So if you wish so, please make sure and you join us via the conference numbers that are available in the press release. You can also directly send me an email at largely transgene.fr and I'll be happy to read your questions.

With this, I now turn the call over to Alessandro Riva.

Alessandro Riva

Thank you, Lucie, and thank you for joining today's call. It's a real pleasure to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.