Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Total Return Superstar: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals shows exceptional total return performance (900% since 2006), propelled by strong cash flow and innovative therapies.
  • VRTX focuses on treating cystic fibrosis and is awaiting trial results for a potential breakthrough in CF treatment.
  • With a robust pipeline and strategic investments, Vertex's future growth appears promising, with significant secular growth tailwinds.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Biotechnology Molecular Engineering DNA Genetic Manipulation

ktsimage

Introduction

In this article, I want to take a detour after covering a number of high-yielding drug manufacturing giants like AbbVie (ABBV), Amgen (AMGN), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

The star of this article is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), the

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
26.54K Followers

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

R
Risk21
Today, 5:08 PM
Premium
Comments (337)
Why no dividend?
R
Ron1634
Today, 5:12 PM
Comments (2.81K)
@Risk21 - Very few biotechs do.
Amgen is one of the few.
KenTaylor-16 profile picture
KenTaylor-16
Today, 4:51 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8)
One thing that might fly under the radar is the potential for off-label uses of CF drugs. I'm a symptomatic CF carrier, and my Doctor has informed me that one of VRTX's CF pipeline drugs might be able to treat my particular CFTR gene issue. However, I would not be considered a candidate for the study, because I don't have traditional CF, and therefore not in the total addressable market for the drug. If expanded use comes from the drug I think the market size is larger. The scope of care for carriers is also expanding as more is learned about the disease.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 4:52 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.83K)
@KenTaylor-16 Thank you for sharing this with is. I wish you all the best!
Lance G profile picture
Lance G
Today, 4:39 PM
Premium
Comments (98)
Trikafta is an incredible drug which is saving lives.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 4:51 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.83K)
@Lance G Science is awesome!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.