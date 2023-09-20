ktsimage

Introduction

In this article, I want to take a detour after covering a number of high-yielding drug manufacturing giants like AbbVie (ABBV), Amgen (AMGN), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

The star of this article is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), the second-largest NY-listed biotech company with a market cap exceeding $90 billion. It's the largest company among U.S.-headquartered firms.

Unlike the healthcare peers I just listed, VRTX does not pay a dividend.

While it's not a dividend growth stock income-focused investors can rely on, it's a total return star with a terrific track record.

Founded in 1989, VRTX has returned more than 900% since 2006, when the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) was launched. That ETF has returned 380% since then.

Data by YCharts

What's so fascinating isn't just this stellar performance but the fact that VRTX investors have seen new all-time highs this year despite the poor performance of the XBI ETF.

The environment of elevated rates is toxic for an industry that relies on funding for expensive R&D.

Vertex is different. This highly innovative company doesn't just have a promising pipeline capable of funding decades of elevated growth but also has high free cash flow to fund its operations, more cash than gross debt, and a valuation that allows for more than decent longer-term returns.

With all of this said, let's dive into the details!

A Powerful Biotech Giant

Vertex is a global biotechnology company specializing in revolutionary medicines for serious diseases, with a particular focus on specialty markets.

Their approved medicines target cystic fibrosis ("CF"), a life-threatening genetic disease.

In this segment, the company's focus is on treating the 90% of CF patients who can respond to CFTR modulators, achieving carrier levels of sweat chloride, and developing therapies for the remaining 10% of patients.

During the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference this month, the company commented on the Vanzacaftor triple, a next-generation CFTR modulator. The company aims for superior efficacy and once-a-day dosing compared to TRIKAFTA.

The trial results are expected early next year, targeting patients aged six and above, and could potentially lead to an expanded market for CF treatment, which would be a big deal for the company and its patients.

On top of that, the company is also actively involved in various other clinical programs addressing different diseases and conditions.

It has four products that are approved. One of them is the aforementioned TRIKAFTA.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Apart from CF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is advancing clinical programs for diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, pain management, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, type 1 diabetes, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

The market for acute pain alone is massive.

The acute pain market today is we estimate is north of $4 billion, and that's at generic pricing. So the opportunity for a medicine with a superior profile, we think, is very significant. - VRTX

The overview below shows the company's pipeline, from products that are in discovery research (on the left side) to products that currently bring in money (on the right side).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Thanks to its successful product launches, Vertex has differentiated itself from its money-losing peers.

Since 2016, the company has been consistently free cash flow positive, with a steep increase in free cash flow. Over the past four quarters, the company has generated roughly $3.9 billion in free cash flow. R&D spending has fallen to 30% of total revenue.

Data by YCharts

In the second quarter, the company grew revenue by 14% to $2.49 billion.

Revenue growth was driven by robust sales outside the U.S., where Vertex experienced a remarkable 26% year-over-year increase.

This growth stemmed from stronger adoption of their products, especially TRIKAFTA-KAFTRIO, in markets where reimbursement had recently been achieved.

Additionally, label extensions allowing treatment in younger age groups played a significant role in this revenue boost. In the U.S., revenue also grew by 7%, primarily due to the FDA approval of TRIKAFTA for patients aged 2 to 5.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Non-GAAP earnings per share rose by 8% to $3.89.

While I already discussed it a bit, the future is very bright for Vertex.

About Vertex's Growth Potential

During the second-quarter call, the company made clear that it is very confident in its future prospects and acknowledged the positive momentum in multiple mid- and late-stage clinical development programs. We discussed some of them in the first part of this article.

The company also reiterated its commitment to invest strategically in R&D and commercial capabilities. This investment is seen as essential to capitalize on the potential multibillion-dollar market opportunities represented by its imminent program launches.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

The upgraded financial guidance included an increase in CF net product revenue for 2023, reflecting Vertex's continued dedication to treating patients and driving growth.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Having said that, one massive market the company aims to address is type 1 diabetes.

According to GLOBE NEWSWIRE, growth potential in this market is gigantic:

The Type 1 Diabetes Market Size was valued at US$7.59 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$13.64 billion by 2030, with a growing CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

According to Vertex, the Type 1 Diabetes Program represents a transformative initiative, offering potential curative therapy to a substantial patient population.

I'm sorry for getting technical here. Vertex aims to harness the regenerative potential of stem cells, differentiating them into insulin-producing islet cells.

This program is significant, potentially impacting 2.5 million patients in North America and Europe.

Three key programs are underway: a "naked cell" program requiring immunosuppression, an encapsulated cell program not needing immunosuppression, and a gene-edited cell program to evade the immune system.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A big part of the diabetes strategy is supported by the company's acquisition of ViaCyte. In 2022, Vertex bought the company in a $315 million deal.

According to Vertex, ViaCyte is (or was) primarily focused on delivering novel stem cell-derived cell replacement therapies as a functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

While diabetes products are still in phase 2, I expect this to significantly fuel future growth.

Looking at the overview below, analysts expect the company to accelerate growth in the years ahead.

Leo Nelissen (Based on analyst estimates)

Especially with the aforementioned programs, I expect the company to generate prolonged annual double-digit EBITDA growth.

This also makes Vertex an attractive stock despite the fact that its shares are already up 23% year-to-date.

Over the past three years, VRTX shares have traded close to 16x EBITDA.

Data by YCharts

Despite higher rates, I believe it's fair to keep using 16x EBITDA, as (expected) double-digit annual EBITDA growth comes with a balance sheet that is expected to have $16.8 billion in 2024 net cash (more cash than gross debt).

Not only does this protect the company against high rates, but it also allows the company to fuel future growth through potential M&A.

Unlike most smaller biotech companies, VRTX is a self-funded business that can only be derailed if its trials fail and existing products lose patents.

Using analyst estimates, the company is trading at 12.6x 2025E EBITDA. If we apply a consistent 16x multiple, we get a fair price target of $452, which is 27% above the current price.

Leo Nelissen (Based on analyst estimates)

The current consensus price target is $389.

While I am very bullish, I would treat VRTX as a wild card. It's an interesting stock that can be bought on pullbacks. These pullbacks are often provided by hawkish central bank comments and a related rise in rates.

Although VRTX is protected against elevated rates through its balance sheet, it does tend to sell off along with the market.

Takeaway

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, the standout biotech giant in this analysis, shows its brilliance not through dividends but in its phenomenal total return record.

With over 900% stock price growth since 2006, outperforming its peers, Vertex proves it can withstand even severe macroeconomic headwinds like rising rates.

The company's focus on groundbreaking therapies for cystic fibrosis patients and moving into markets like acute pain and diabetes hint at a promising future.

Vertex's robust financials, consistent free cash flow, and strategic investments underscore its potential for prolonged growth, making it an appealing prospect even in a competitive sector.

I give the stock a Buy rating and believe it's a great investment on market corrections.