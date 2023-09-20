Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

September Fed Meeting: Key Takeaways After The Rate Pause

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.96K Followers

Summary

  • On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve kept its benchmark borrowing rate unchanged at its current range of between 5.25% and 5.50%.
  • Though the decision was widely expected, equity markets shed their earlier gains immediately following the release.
  • Of greater importance was the dot plot, which indicated rates are likely to stay higher for longer.
  • While inflation is expected to be lower in the months ahead, elevated gasoline prices and the effects of recent labor movements can create further upward pressure on prices.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Holds His News Conference After The Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Alex Wong

The Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) met rate expectations at its sixth policy meeting of the year by holding steady. While this decision was widely anticipated, observers were likely looking for more hopeful signs of conclusion in

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.96K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

R
Randol33
Today, 4:50 PM
Comments (6.6K)
The feds will not be happy until they crash the entire economy and collapse our banking system. Then and only then will they look to lower rates.
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
Today, 4:55 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.37K)
@Randol33 Thank you for sharing the thought. Certainly one perspective. Thanks again for taking the time to stop by!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.