Merck: Still Fundamentally Undervalued Considering Keytruda's Prospects

Sep. 21, 2023 10:00 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
Summary

  • Keytruda is proving effective in treating more and more types of cancer, and its long-term growth potential is massive in my view.
  • I believe Keytruda is set to generate $31 billion revenue by the end of 2025.
  • Januvia/Janumet's fall should not be that sharp while Gardasil/Gardasil-9 is likely to continue to do well.
  • I estimate $71.5 billion in total revenue and $10.29 EPS by 2025, which means 10.4x forward P/E. That is a very cheap valuation considering the company's position in key markets and dividend payments.

Средний взрослый ученый с помощью микроскопа и глядя на образец.

DjelicS/E+ via Getty Images

Main thesis

Pharmaceutical giant Merck (NYSE:MRK) has a number of blockbuster drugs in its arsenal, primarily for the treatment of cancer and diabetes. The company's bestseller, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), is proving effective in treating more and more types of cancer

This article was written by

Vera Glebova profile picture
Vera Glebova
1.22K Followers
I am an independent research writer analyzing macroeconomic field and individual stories while focusing on providing ideas with high returns in the long- and medium- term. My approach involves monitoring various economic indicators in order to recognize the market background now and in a specific period of time, as well as modelling various situations that I believe will help readers to better understand my investment thesis.For any questions and suggestions please reffer to my email: dz7geoo@gmail.com

