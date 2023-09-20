Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple: Decline In Services Margin Will Be Another Headwind

Sep. 20, 2023 5:00 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)GOOG, META, MSFT, NFLX1 Comment
Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.21K Followers

Summary

  • Apple Inc. reported 8% YoY growth in Services segment, which is an acceleration from the previous quarter when it showed 5% YoY growth.
  • However, most of this growth is now coming from low-margin businesses like Apple TV+, Apple Music and others.
  • This has led to a decline in gross margin to 70.5% compared to 71.5% in the year-ago quarter.
  • We could see further margin decline in Services, as most of the future services announced by Apple do not have a lot of pricing leverage.
  • Investors should closely look at this new trend of declining margins in Services to gauge the potential of Apple stock.

Apple Store

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Services segment reported 8% YoY growth, which is seen as a major silver lining in the recent fiscal Q3 earnings report. In the previous quarter, this growth rate was

This article was written by

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.21K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

C
Carlspackler1
Today, 5:13 PM
Comments (1.64K)
Guy you put out the same article in April and you were wrong then . Are you trying again?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.