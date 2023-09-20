Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Akzo Nobel: Underdiscussed And With Great Potential

Sep. 20, 2023 5:03 PM ETAkzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOF), AKZOYPPG, SHW
Summary

  • Akzo Nobel is positioned for solid long-term growth after a financial decline due to a cyclical downturn in the paint and coating industry.
  • The company is the third-largest player globally in its respective industry, with a strong portfolio of brands and products and exposure to faster-growing industry verticals.
  • Akzo Nobel has promising growth prospects, especially in the Chinese market, and is well-positioned to capitalize on the steady growth trajectory of the industry.
  • Its attractiveness to investors is boosted by significant share buybacks and a 3% dividend yield.
  • Financially, the company exhibited resilience in H1, with revenue growth impacted by exchange rates but offset by price increases. Margin improvements were particularly noteworthy.

Investment thesis

I initiate my coverage of Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCQX:AKZOY) with a Buy rating following my in-depth research of the company and the underlying paint and coating industry. The company looks exceptionally well positioned for solid long-term

Daan Rijnberk is an independent research analyst (of equities and market developments) focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets. Articles and analyses will be published exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Built upon his professional experience and personal interests, the primary sectors of analysis are semiconductors, cybersecurity, other technology, fashion & apparel, and consumer staples.The goal of the articles is not to make quick gains but long-term sustainable growth by identifying the most promising opportunities in the markets at a fair price. The leading strategy is to buy and hold for as long as the investment thesis is intact. Therefore, an update on most of the covered equities will be provided every 3-6 (In some cases 12) months to keep the rating and thesis up-to-date.

