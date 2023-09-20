Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Oxford Biomedica plc (OXBDF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 20, 2023 4:11 PM ETOxford Biomedica plc (OXBDF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.54K Followers

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCPK:OXBDF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 20, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Frank Mathias - CEO

Sebastien Ribault - Chief Commercial Officer

Stuart Paynter - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Myles Dixon - Peel Hunt

Edward Thomason - Liberum Capital

James Gordon - JP Morgan

James Orsborne - Stifel

Julie Simmonds - Panmure Gordon

Rick Bienkowski - Cantor Fitzgerald

Charles Weston - RBC

Joseph Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright

Frank Mathias

Good afternoon, everyone. Obviously, good morning to those on the other side of the ocean. Thank you for joining today's Analyst Briefing of our ‘23 Interim Results. It's a pleasure to speak to you today alongside with our Chief Financial Officer, Stuart Paynter, who many of you should know by now, and for the first-time our Chief Commercial Officer, Dr. Sébastien Ribault, who most of you will not meet probably before. Sebastien, thank you for joining.

I will start by presenting our new strategy. Sebastien will provide a commercial update afterwards and Stuart will follow with financial results for the first half of the year. After the presentation, we will open the room up for questions. We have a live webcast running and for those joining us remotely, we will turn to you for any question after the presentation and we'll also accept any written questions, which will be responded by our investor relation team following the presentation.

Our clear company-wide goal is to create a, why not the world-leading, quality and innovation-driven CDMO in the field of cell and gene therapy. I'm now six months into my role as CEO at Oxford Biomedica. I have spent the first months getting to really understand the business. Sorry, here's a slide. We have -- so I've spent the first few months getting to really understand the business in depth.

