Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CRISPR Therapeutics: CEO Targets $25bn Valuation - Exa-Cel Approval Is First Step

Sep. 20, 2023 5:14 PM ETCRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)1 Comment
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CRISPR Therapeutics has a partnership with Vertex over Exa-Cel, a potentially curative therapy for Sickle Cell Disease and beta thalassemia.
  • The FDA will hold an Advisory Committee meeting before the December 8 decision on Exa-Cel's approval.
  • CEO Sam Kulkarni aims to grow CRISPR Therapeutics into a $25 billion company, comparing it to the rise of RNA therapeutics giants like Alnylam Therapeutics.
  • The CEO is honest and open about the risks and challenges - but Exa-Cel appears to warrant approval and would represent a major step forward for the company.
  • In this post I discuss Exa-Cel's MoA and market opportunity, and why CRISPR Therapeutics SP has not broken out of its $40-$60 trading range thanks to its undeservedly low profile.
Concept of treatment and adjustment of DNA .

Natali_Mis

Investment Overview

I have been long CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) since late 2021, and have shared several bullish notes with Seeking Alpha readers on the gene therapy specialist - primarily discussing the company's partnership with Vertex (VRTX) over

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.89K Followers

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRSP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

c
chris sword
Today, 6:39 PM
Investing Group
Comments (435)
EU approval could happen before FDA approval, there is no specific date but process started before US.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.