The public markets saw yet another high-profile Initial Public Offering this week. This time, grocery delivery company Maplebear Inc. aka Instacart (NASDAQ:CART) made its NASDAQ debut and shares soared more than 40% on their first day of trading, before surrendering the majority of those gains. While Instacart is already profitable on both an operating income as well as a net profit basis, I believe the valuation isn't attractive enough for investors to jump on the bandwagon here. In fact, I believe the high valuation expressed on an earnings basis strongly implies an unfavorable risk profile. In my opinion, investors may want to stay on the sidelines as Instacart faces considerable downside risks!

IPO terms, selling shareholders are cashing out

On September 18, 2023, the food delivery company announced the pricing of its shares: the company was selling 22M shares of its common stock of which about 36% were made available by selling shareholders. Instacart priced its shares at the top of the proposed range of $28 to $30 per-share and the company's shares soared on their trading debut, following into the footsteps of other high-profile Initial Public Offerings as of late, such as those of Vietnam-based electric vehicle company VinFast (VFS) -- which was (and still is) hopelessly overvalued -- and Arm Holdings, the chip design company that Softbank finally brought to the public markets last week. I rate Arm Holdings a strong sell as shares are even more expensive than those of Nvidia (NVDA).

On the first day of trading, Instacart’s shares gained more than 40% and reached as high a $42.95, but shares have fallen back close to the IPO price of $30: they are currently trading at $32. Still, shares are expensive and I see continual downside risks for investors. Additionally, it is always a warning sign for me that old shareholders use an IPO as an opportunity to cash their chips in.

Instacart’s business model and financial situation

Instacart’s business really took off during the pandemic, which is when lockdown restrictions forced a lot of people to stay at home and rely on food delivery services. A food delivery business at this time had the license to print money and Instacart’s business evolved rapidly during this time, especially with respect to one important business metric: the company leveraged the pandemic to scale its operations rapidly and is now already a profitable enterprise.

From a business development perspective, it surely is a good moment in time for the grocery delivery company to list its shares on a public market. This is because Instacart achieved the milestone of posting positive operating income in FY 2022 and the company has also been able to squeeze out a net profit as well. The pandemic boosted Instacart's business enormously, but those tailwinds are a thing of the past and future growth may be much harder to come by than during the firm's boom period in 2020-2021. In FY 2022, Instacart made an operating profit of $62M and generated a total net profit attributable to common shareholders of $97M. In the first six months of FY 2023, Instacart generated $269M in operating income, proving to investors that large-scale food delivery business models can be profitable as well.

Why you shouldn’t buy into Instacart at this valuation

Instacart disclosed in its registration statement that it earned $0.30 per-share in the first six months of the year and $0.27 per-share in diluted earnings. For FY 2023, analysts expect $1.27 per-share in profits which implies a P/E ratio of 27X. Instagram reached a $10B market cap following the Initial Public Offering and, considering that other hotly-pursued IPOs like VinFast and Arm fizzled out quickly following strong gains in the first days of trading, I believe investors should be extra careful here. In my opinion, Instacart’s expansion potential is already more than fully reflected in the current valuation, and investors may be overpaying for the privilege of investing into the grocery delivery company.

Risks with Instacart

There are a number of risks, ranging from growing competition in the food delivery market as well as low margins. However, as opposed to other start-ups or businesses operating in relatively new industries, Instacart is already profitable. Since investors seem to be jumping indiscriminately on new IPO issues these days., without regard for valuation, I believe that investors are setting themselves up for some nasty surprises.

Final thoughts

Instacart has had a successful Initial Public Offering and the grocery delivery platform has already managed what many start-ups have not: Instacart is already profitable on both an operating income as well as a net profit basis. However, as is often the case with new Initial Public Offerings that soar on their first day of trading, investors shouldn’t rush into the trade for a quick buck.

Instacart is rather expensive on an earnings basis, and while the pandemic acted as an accelerant for the company's growth, top line growth may be much harder to come by in the future. Given that the risk profile and the valuation appear unattractive, I rate Instacart a sell and wouldn't be surprised if the company's share price fell below the $30 IPO price in the near term!